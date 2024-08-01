LAPD Investigates Fatal Shooting During SWAT Operation in West Los Angeles

Suspect With a Knife Fatally Shot by SWAT and Has Been Identified

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Force Investigation Division is probing the shooting death of a suspect that occurred in the West Los Angeles Division early Monday morning. Officers of the SWAT division shot the suspect while he was attempting to flee.

The incident took place on July 29, 2024, at around 3:20 a.m., when uniformed officers from the West Los Angeles Division responded to a burglary report in the 2600 block of South Halm Avenue near Beverlywood Street. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the individual who had reported the crime, learning that the suspect, identified as Lavell Adama, had attempted to break into his home. Adama then allegedly broke a window and entered the home of an elderly neighbor, forcing her to flee. Shortly thereafter, a fire started in the woman’s house.

Los Angeles Fire Department personnel arrived at the scene and also observed Adama inside the residence. Officers attempted to apprehend Adama, but according to the officers, he was armed with a knife and lunged at them. In response, one officer fired two beanbag shotgun rounds at Adama, who then barricaded himself inside the home while still armed.

The LAPD’s Metropolitan Division Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team was called in to establish containment. As they were setting up, Adama exited the residence through a side window concealed by a blanket. SWAT officers repeatedly ordered Adama to show his hands, drop the blanket, and comply with their commands. Despite multiple warnings about the potential use of force, Adama did not comply. Instead, he raised his right arm, wielding a large butcher knife, and charged at the officers. Adama was shot by the officers with a simultaneous deployment of a TASER. Adama was struck by bullets and fell to the ground, dropping the knife, according to the officers.

The Los Angeles Fire Department’s Tactical Emergency Medical Support (TEMS) unit quickly assessed Adama and determined that he was deceased. No officers or other community members were injured in the incident.

Investigators from the Force Investigation Division responded to the scene to examine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Additionally, Los Angeles Fire Department arson investigators are conducting an investigation into the fire at the residence.