August 2, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

California Rent Control Update: New Cap on Rent Increases Takes Effect

Photo: Getty Photos

AB 1482 Sets New Limits on Rent Hikes Starting on August 1

The California Tenant Protection Act of 2019, known as Assembly Bill 1482 (AB 1482), enacted statewide rent control as of January 1, 2020, and a new rent increase cap took effect today. Key features of AB 1482 include:

  • Capping annual rent increases at 5% plus local Consumer Price Index (CPI) or 10%, whichever is lower.
  • As of August 2023, the maximum allowable annual rent increase in Los Angeles is 8.8% (5% + CPI of 3.8%).
  • As of August 2024, the maximum allowable annual rent increase is 8.9% (5% + CPI of 3.9%).
  • Providing Just Cause eviction protections.

Many incorporated cities, such as the City of Los Angeles, have rent control restrictions. It is important to contact your local city hall to find out if your city has any such restrictions.

If a unit is covered by local eviction or rent increase regulations, those local laws prevail over AB 1482 protections.

If you file a complaint with an enforcement agency, such as the health department or building and safety, the landlord cannot legally retaliate against you. Retaliation may include increasing your rent, decreasing your housing services, or taking steps to evict you. This protection is good for 180 days from the date you filed your complaint as long as you continue to pay rent and follow the terms of your rental agreement.** 

*CA Civil Code §827
**CA Civil Code §1942.5(a)

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: Instagram
News

Olympic Boxer Faces Transphobic Attacks After Olympic Victory: IOC Responds to Misinformation

August 1, 2024

Read more
August 1, 2024

Algerian Boxer Faces Unfounded Transphobic Allegations After Italian Opponent Folds A female Olympic boxer from Algeria, Imane Khelif, has faced...

Photo: Dolores Quintana
News

UCLA Spends Over $12 Million on Spring Protests, Leading UC System in Costs

August 1, 2024

Read more
August 1, 2024

Security and Law Enforcement Dominates UCLA’s Expenses During Protests The University of California of Los Angeles (UCLA) spent a total...

Photo: YouTube
News

LAPD Investigates Fatal Shooting During SWAT Operation in West Los Angeles

August 1, 2024

Read more
August 1, 2024

Suspect With a Knife Fatally Shot by SWAT and Has Been Identified  The Los Angeles Police Department’s Force Investigation Division...
News, Video

(Video) Go Go Bird’s New Chicken Sandwich Is Amazing

August 1, 2024

Read more
August 1, 2024

Created by Foodbeast’s Reach Guinto, it is a tribute to Burger King’s Long D Chicken sandwich. You can find it...

Photo: Instagram:
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Quick Hits: Restaurant News To Stay in the Know From Around the Westside

July 31, 2024

Read more
July 31, 2024

Keep Up to Date With the Latest on Ubuntu, Brandoni Pepperoni, and Mievè Ubuntu, the plant-based West Hollywood eatery opened...

Photo: Instagram: Ms. Chi
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Ms. Chi Restaurant to Close Temporarily as Chef Shirley Chung Focuses on Recovery

July 31, 2024

Read more
July 31, 2024

Culver City Fave Closes August 4; Online Orders Available Until August 15. Ms Chi, the beloved Culver City restaurant founded...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Chefs Susan Feniger and Mary Sue Milliken Unveil Fresh Dinner and Happy Hour Offerings at Socalo

July 31, 2024

Read more
July 31, 2024

Flavorful and Affordable Happy Hour Options with Tasty New Dinner Menu Items Celebrity chefs Susan Feniger and Mary Sue Milliken...
News

The Sandwich Generation: Caring For Your Family and Your Parents

July 31, 2024

Read more
July 31, 2024

Safeguard your parents’ independence and choose Safely Home Again Institutional care can be expensive. While that is an option for...

Photo: Dolores Quintana
News

Fred Segal Closes All But One of Its Remaining Stores, Ending an Era in LA Fashion

July 31, 2024

Read more
July 31, 2024

Iconic Brand, Impacted by the Pandemic, Has an LA Legacy Dating Back to 1961 Fred Segal, a beloved and fashionable...

Photo: YouTube
News, Real Estate

Update: LA Council Motion For $2 Million Security Fund for Faith-Based Organizations Following Adas Torah Incident Withdrawn

July 31, 2024

Read more
July 31, 2024

Motion Revised to Include All Faith Communities Seems to Have Been Pulled From Scheduled Vote on July 31 Council District...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Douglas Elliman Broker Accuses Alexander Brothers of Sexual Assault

July 30, 2024

Read more
July 30, 2024

Star of Billion Dollar Listing Comes Forward to Tell Her Story Tracy Tutor, a leading broker at Douglas Elliman’s Beverly...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Swimming Warning Issued For 12 Los Angeles County Beaches Due to High Bacteria Levels

July 30, 2024

Read more
July 30, 2024

Such Warnings Have Been Issued Every Week in the Month of July  The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Juveniles Arrested for Vandalizing El Marino Language School with Hate Speech

July 30, 2024

Read more
July 30, 2024

Culver City Police ArrestTwo Suspects After Investigation Culver City has seen an incident of vandalism that includes hate speech. Last...

Photo: YouTube
News

Driver Arrested After Running Cyclist Off Mandeville Canyon Road and Leading Police on Chase

July 30, 2024

Read more
July 30, 2024

Suspect Commits Hit and Run in Brentwood, Leads Police on Dangerous Pursuit  A driver was arrested after allegedly running a...

Photo: MLS/The Agency
News, Real Estate

Ben Affleck Purchases Cliff May-Designed Property Amid Rumors of Split with Jennifer Lopez

July 30, 2024

Read more
July 30, 2024

Mansion Features Ranch-Style Architecture, Guest House, and Equestrian Facilities Ben Affleck has purchased a new home in the Sullivan Canyon...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR