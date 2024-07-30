July 31, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Driver Arrested After Running Cyclist Off Mandeville Canyon Road and Leading Police on Chase

Photo: YouTube

Suspect Commits Hit and Run in Brentwood, Leads Police on Dangerous Pursuit 

A driver was arrested after allegedly running a cyclist off the road in Brentwood, Los Angeles, injuring the cyclist, and then leading police on a chase through Malibu that eventually ended in Ventura County, as reported by Fox 11 News. The incident occurred around 8:00 a.m. Thursday on Mandeville Canyon Road.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the driver of a dark gray pickup truck struck a cyclist who was riding with a group and continued driving. The injured cyclist, Rufio Sandilands, recounted the harrowing experience, stating, “If I didn’t throw myself off the road, I was going to be hit by a truck.” as quoted by Fox 11. 

The cyclists began filming the driver as he sped down the street, honking at them. The driver was seen plowing through a gate at the top of Mandeville Canyon Road before continuing on. Witnesses reported that the driver was also yelling at the cyclists.

LAPD officers initiated a pursuit but backed off because of the danger the pickup driver posed to motorists. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department continued to pursue the hit-and-run driver who crashed near Neptune’s Net and, according to the Fox 11 reporter, tried to swim away from LASD officers. 

Although no motive is known for the driver’s behavior, the injured cyclist said that he thought that his actions were intentional.

