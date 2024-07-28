July 29, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Police Investigate Daylight Robbery After ATM Visit; Suspects Remain at Large

Photo: Facebook

Victim Followed and Robbed at Gunpoint at Culver Park Drive and Slauson Avenue

The Culver City Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred Saturday afternoon after a victim was targeted following an ATM visit.

The incident took place on July 27, 2024, at approximately 1:00 p.m. The victim had used an ATM on Sepulveda Boulevard and was followed by two suspects to the intersection of Culver Park Drive and Slauson Avenue. Officers responded immediately and contacted the victim after they called the police. 

According to the press release from CCPD, the victim exited their vehicle to retrieve an item from the trunk and the suspects blocked the victim’s car with their own vehicles. Suspect 1 then emerged from the passenger side of one vehicle, brandishing a black semi-automatic handgun, and demanded that the victim “run your pockets.” Meanwhile, Suspect 2 approached from behind and reached into the victim’s pockets, stealing an envelope containing $4,360 in cash.

The suspects then fled the scene in their vehicles, heading northbound on Slauson Avenue. Both suspects were described as males wearing black clothing.

To help prevent similar incidents, CCPD recommends the following safety measures:

  • Stay vigilant of your surroundings, particularly around banks and ATMs.
  • Visit banking locations during daylight hours and with a companion when possible.
  • Keep cash and bank-related items concealed, and avoid counting cash in public.
  • Alter your routine periodically to avoid predictable patterns.
  • Ensure your vehicle is locked, with windows closed and valuables out of sight.
  • Report any suspicious behavior to law enforcement, and if you suspect you are being followed, head to the nearest police station.
  • Keep your financial transactions private, and do not disclose your banking plans.

The Culver City Police Department is asking anyone with information about the suspects or the robbery to contact Public Information Officer Jennifer Atenza at (310) 253-6120 or via email at jennifer.atenza@culvercity.org. Alternatively, tips can be directed to the Watch Commander at (310) 253-6202.

