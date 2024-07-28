Culver City Police Arrest Armed Suspect in Early Morning Burglary

Officers Responded to a Burglar Alarm on Washington Boulevard

Between midnight and 1:00 a.m. on the morning of Friday, July 26, the Culver City Police Department (CCPD) responded to a burglar alarm at the 12200 block of Washington Boulevard, near Grandview Avenue. Upon arrival, a sergeant, one of the first officers to arrive, heard noises coming from inside the business.

With the assistance of Hawthorne Police, a perimeter was quickly established to search for possible suspects and ensure public safety. During the search, a male suspect was located and arrested.

Officers then confirmed there were no additional suspects inside the business. During the investigation, it was discovered that the suspect was armed with a stolen handgun. The suspect also admitted to committing another burglary at a nearby business and that he had acted alone during both robberies.

CCPD partners with other local law enforcement agencies that share jurisdictional boundaries when they need additional personnel to investigate criminal activity and other incidents.