String of Car Burglaries Reported in Culver City Early Sunday, July 14

Residents Urged to Check Security Footage and Take Precautions

A series of car burglaries occurred in Culver City early Sunday, July 14, between 12:00 and 2:30 a.m. The incidents took place on the following blocks: 3800-3900 Prospect Avenue, 10000 Farragut Drive, 4100 Center Street, 11100 Lindblade Street, 4100 Harter Avenue, 10900 Barman Avenue, 11000 Culver Boulevard, 11100 Culver Boulevard, 10800 Barman Avenue, and 11000 Barman Avenue.

Authorities are urging anyone with surveillance cameras that may have captured these incidents to contact Public Information Officer Jennifer Atenza at (310) 253-6120 or via email at jennifer.atenza@culvercity.org.

Community involvement is critical in preventing such incidents. Residents are advised to park in secured garages if possible. If a garage is unavailable, parking in well-lit areas, removing all items from the vehicle, and ensuring all windows are up and doors are locked are recommended. Additionally, a motion-sensing alarm system and a steering wheel locking device can enhance security. Garage door openers should be removed from the vehicle.

Witnesses play a crucial role in these situations. Residents are reminded not to confront suspects, as property is replaceable, but lives are not. If a theft is observed in progress, please call the police immediately, providing the location and a description of the suspects, their vehicle, and the license plate, if possible.

Investigators are actively working to identify and locate the suspects responsible for Sunday’s thefts. In the meantime, residents are encouraged to take necessary precautions to protect their vehicles and personal belongings.