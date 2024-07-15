Governor Signs Landmark SAFETY Act to Shield LGBTQ+ Students in California Schools

New Law Prohibits Forced Outing Policies in Schools to Keep Students Safe

The Support Academic Futures & Educators for Today’s Youth (SAFETY) Act was signed into law today, reinforcing California’s commitment to providing a safe and supportive learning environment for all students, regardless of gender identity. Assemblymember Chris Ward (D-San Diego) and the California Legislative LGBTQ Caucus introduced the legislation, AB 1955, in response to policies in several school districts that have sought to forcibly expel students.

“Politically motivated attacks on the rights, safety, and dignity of transgender, nonbinary, and other LGBTQ+ youth are on the rise nationwide, including in California,” said Assemblymember Ward. “While some school districts have adopted policies to forcibly out students, the SAFETY Act ensures that discussions about gender identity remain a private matter within the family. As a parent, I urge all parents to talk to their children, listen to them, and love them unconditionally for who they are.”

Since 2023, over a dozen school districts have proposed or implemented policies requiring teachers to inform parents if their child identifies as transgender or requests to be identified by a different name or pronoun at school. These policies have significantly impacted the mental health of LGBTQ+ students and can lead to instances of bullying, harassment, and discrimination.

The SAFETY Act addresses these issues by:

Prohibiting school districts from enacting forced outing policies.

Providing resources for parents and students to manage conversations about gender and identity privately.

Protecting teachers and school staff from retaliation if they refuse to forcibly out a student.

Since 2020, eight states have enacted laws mandating school staff to forcibly out transgender students, while five others have passed legislation encouraging such actions. California is the first state to explicitly prohibit forced outing policies in schools.

Despite homes not always being safe for transgender youth, schools should be a sanctuary. According to a 2024 Trevor Project survey, less than 40% of transgender and nonbinary youth find their homes to be LGBTQ-affirming. Conversely, more than half of transgender and nonbinary young people reported that their schools are gender-affirming, which correlates with lower suicide attempt rates.

The SAFETY Act is a step forward in ensuring that all students, regardless of their gender identity, have a supportive and safe environment to learn and grow.

“Today is a great day for California,” said California Legislative LGBTQ Caucus Chair Susan Eggman. “With the Governor’s signature on AB 1955, a first-in-the-nation policy, reaffirms California’s position as a leader and safe haven for LGBTQ+ youth everywhere. I am incredibly proud of our LGBTQ Caucus, and Assemblymember Ward in particular, for their leadership on this life-saving legislation. I am also deeply grateful for all the parents, teachers, youth, LGBTQ+ leaders, and so many other groups who came together to support this bill. Their support reaffirmed what this caucus already knew: Safe and supportive schools for all our children should be our top priority. And at the end of the day, that’s what this bill does: it ensures our K-12 campuses remain safe and affirming places for our youth no matter how they identify.”