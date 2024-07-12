Summer at Annenberg:Swim Daily and Watch the Sunset

By Susan Payne

A unique, inclusive community destination along the Pacific Coast Highway of Santa Monica is inviting you to join the fun this summer.

Hosting beautiful sunset and beach views on five acres of land, the Annenberg Community Beach House combines a historic legacy with contemporary amenities including a splash pad, open seating, free wi-fi, beach courts and fields, cultural and community events and a café.

Operated by the City of Santa Monica, the beach house offers daily pool access, site tours, classes, volleyball and soccer courts for reservation, tours of the historic property, and group accommodations as intimate as 10 to celebrations for 280.

“We love welcoming people to the beach house for the first time and we love welcoming return guests. The beach house is a very loved part of the community. People really make their own experiences here, you can participate in the activities that we have, or you can completely make your own itinerary,” said Nan Friedman, Annenberg Community Beach House manager.

The Annenberg Community Beach House property sits on what was originally developed during the Gold Coast Era of the 1920s by William Randolph Hearst for silent film actress Marion Davies. In 1947, the main mansion was converted into Oceanhouse, “America’s Most Beautiful Hotel,” along with the Sand & Sea Club, a limited-membership beach club.

By 1956, the main mansion had been demolished and the Sand & Sea Club remained. In 1959, the property was sold to the state of California. An earthquake in 1994 damaged all structures on site and the city struggled to secure funding for the rebuild, until the Annenberg Foundation provided a $27.5 million grant that paved the way for the site’s rehabilitation.

Today, the site has been reopened as the Annenberg Community Beach House since 2009.

“Santa Monica Conservancy offers tours of the Marion Davies Guest House where you can really get a feel for the legacy of the historic site,” Friedman said. “There’s beautiful history to be told here, you can learn about the three remarkable individuals that shaped the historic legacy of this site; Marion Davies, William Randolph Hearst and Julia Morgan.”

Admission and events on the horizon:

For daily swimmers, the beach house pool is open every day until Labor Day on September 2. Monday through Thursday, the pool is open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday, the pool is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Daily admission for youth, ages 1-17, is $4; adults, ages 18-59, are $10; and seniors, ages 60 and over, are $5.

The next two Sunset Picnics, a beloved and popular event at the beach house, are Thursday, July 18, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday, Aug. 15 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Pack your favorite picnic dinner, fancy or casual, games and activities and watch the sunset amid other beach house guests and live music. S’mores for dessert!

On the Fridays, July 12 and 26, and August 9 and 23, the beach house hosts sunset swims — from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“It’s a great way to end the week because it’s adults only, the pool is gorgeous, and it’s relaxing.” Friedman said.

To learn more about Annenberg Beach House, visit https://www.santamonica.gov/places/cultural-venue/annenberg-community-beach-house or visit https://www.annenbergbeachhouse.com.

Annenberg Beach House is located at 415 Pacific Coast Highway in Santa Monica.