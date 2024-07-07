Culver City Police Arrest Two for DUI During Holiday Weekend

Increased Patrols Result in Arrests for Impaired Driving

Culver City police arrested two drivers on July 5 on suspicion of DUI, according to a Culver City Police Department press release. One driver was stopped for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol, while the other was arrested on suspicion of impaired driving due to a combination of alcohol and drugs.

Both drivers were booked without incident.

The Culver City Police Department announced that it will continue to deploy additional officers to patrol for drivers suspected of being under the influence. Authorities had urged residents to enjoy the holiday weekend safely and avoid driving if impaired.

A grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration funds this increased enforcement.