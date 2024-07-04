July 5, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Health Department Issues Warnings for Multiple LA County Beaches Due to High Bacteria Levels

Photo: Los Angeles County Beaches

Residents Advised to Avoid Swimming and Surfing, Free Movies Nights on Fridays

The trend of Los Angeles County beaches being unsafe for swimming continues into July and the Independence Day four day weekend. 

However, you can come to the beach to enjoy family-friendly movies at dusk this summer. The Department of Beaches and Harbors presents Beach Movie Nights.

Enjoy free family-friendly movie screenings on Friday nights this summer at the Dockweiler Youth Center on the sand, by the waves, and under the stars! Be sure to bring blankets and bundle up on July 5, 12, 19, and 26. 

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has advised residents to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in the ocean waters at several local beaches due to elevated bacterial levels. The affected areas are:

  • Las Flores Creek at Las Flores State Beach: Entire swim area
  • Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Rogers State Beach: 100 yards up and down the coast from Will Rogers Tower 18
  • Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu: 100 yards up and down the coast from the lagoon
  • Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey: Entire swim area
  • Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach: 100 yards up and down the coast from the public restrooms
  • Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica: 100 yards up and down the coast from the pier
  • Trancas Creek at Zuma Beach: 100 yards up and down the coast from the creek
  • Malibu Pier in Malibu: 100 yards up and down the coast from the pier
  • Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro: Entire swim area
  • Escondido Creek at Escondido State Beach: Entire swim area
  • Walnut Creek at Paradise Cove: Entire swim area
  • Solstice Creek at Dan Blocker County Beach: Entire swim area
  • Marie Canyon Storm Drain at Puerco Beach: 100 yards up and down the coast from the public access steps
  • Sweetwater Canyon Storm Drain at Carbon Canyon Beach: Entire swim area
  • Castlerock Storm Drain at Topanga County Beach: Entire swim area
  • Ramirez Creek at Paradise Cove: 100 yards up and down the coast from the Paradise Cove Pier
  • Pico-Kenter Storm Drain at Santa Monica Beach (South Tower 20): 100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain

These warnings were issued because recent bacterial tests indicated levels that exceed health standards.

Cleared Beach Areas:

  • Avalon Beach at Catalina Island: 100 feet west of the pier
  • Latigo Shore Drive in Malibu

For continuous updates on beach conditions, residents can call the County’s beach closure hotline at 1-800-525-5662. Additional information and a map of impacted locations are available at PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: IMDB/A24
Entertainment, Film, News

Film Review: Maxxxine

July 4, 2024

Read more
July 4, 2024

Maxxine, the third installment in Ti West’s X film series, could potentially be the finale. However, writer and director West...

Photo: Office of the California Insurance Commissioner
News, Real Estate

State Farm Demands Rate Hikes for Homeowners, Condo Owners, and Renters in California

July 4, 2024

Read more
July 4, 2024

Insurance Commissioner Lara to Review State Farm’s Proposed Rate Increases State Farm has announced plans to raise rates for homeowners...
News, Video

(Video) Summer Fun is Back at Pacific Park

July 3, 2024

Read more
July 3, 2024

With Amusement Rides, Over Ocean Dining and Arcade Games, It is a Location Like No Other @culvercitywlanews Summer is back...
News

LACDMH Offers Spectrum of Services for LGBTQIA2-S+

July 3, 2024

Read more
July 3, 2024

“Am I ready to serve everyone as I think I am?” Providers of the Los Angeles County Department of Mental...

Photo: IMDB
News, Real Estate

Kill Hits Theaters This Weekend: An Action-Packed Thrill Ride on a Runaway Train

July 2, 2024

Read more
July 2, 2024

Our Interview with Indian Director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat Kill is a new film that opens this weekend. It is the...

Photo: City of Los Angeles
News

Illegal Fireworks Pose Risks in Los Angeles: Here’s How to Report Violations to Authorities

July 2, 2024

Read more
July 2, 2024

Brentwood Community Faces Ongoing Issues, City and County Options for Reporting Fireworks, a hallmark of the Fourth of July holiday,...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police and Fire Departments Urge Responsible Celebrations This Fourth of July

July 2, 2024

Read more
July 2, 2024

Increased Patrols Targeting Impaired Drivers and Fireworks Violations During Holiday The Culver City Police Department is urging drivers to prioritize...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Chef Jason Neroni Returns to Unveil a Reimagined Paloma Restaurant in Venice

July 2, 2024

Read more
July 2, 2024

Desert-inspired California-Meets-Mediterranean Eatery Opens July 3 In a surprising twist, Chef and restaurateur Jason Neroni will unveil the reimagined Paloma,...
News

LACDMH Encourages Residents to Take Action

July 2, 2024

Read more
July 2, 2024

For yourself, for your circle, for your community This spring and early summer, the Los Angeles County Department of Mental...

Photo: Culver City Police Department
News

Culver City Police Seek Help Finding Missing 75-Year-Old Woman

July 1, 2024

Read more
July 1, 2024

Last Seen at Medical Facility; Suffers from Cognitive Impairment The Culver City Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance...

Photo: SMPD
News

DA George Gascón Announces Charges for Vicious Attacks on Two Women and a Teenager

July 1, 2024

Read more
July 1, 2024

Jawann Garnett Charged with Attempted Murder and Assault on Santa Monica Beach Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced...

Photo: Official
News

Dr. Tim Cottrell Appointed as New Head of Brentwood School

July 1, 2024

Read more
July 1, 2024

Cottrell to succeed Dr. Mike Riera in July 2025 Brentwood School’s Board of Trustees has appointed Dr. Tim Cottrell as...

Photo: National Weather Service
News

Excessive Heat Warning Issued for Los Angeles County Areas

July 1, 2024

Read more
July 1, 2024

High temperatures in the forecast from July 2 to July 8 The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an...

Photo: Instagram: Los Angeles LGBT Center
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles LGBT Center Condemns Supreme Court Decision on Homelessness

July 1, 2024

Read more
July 1, 2024

Grants Pass Decision Criticized for Perpetuating Injustice and Risk for LGBTQ+  The Los Angeles LGBT Center has strongly criticized the...

Photo: Instagram: Kamala Harris
News, politics

Kamala Harris Addresses Concerns Over Biden’s Debate Performance at Brentwood Fundraiser

June 30, 2024

Read more
June 30, 2024

VP Defends Biden’s Contrast with Trump, Despite Post-Debate Criticism Vice President Kamala Harris addressed concerns over President Biden’s recent performance...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR