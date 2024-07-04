Health Department Issues Warnings for Multiple LA County Beaches Due to High Bacteria Levels

Residents Advised to Avoid Swimming and Surfing, Free Movies Nights on Fridays

The trend of Los Angeles County beaches being unsafe for swimming continues into July and the Independence Day four day weekend.

However, you can come to the beach to enjoy family-friendly movies at dusk this summer. The Department of Beaches and Harbors presents Beach Movie Nights.

Enjoy free family-friendly movie screenings on Friday nights this summer at the Dockweiler Youth Center on the sand, by the waves, and under the stars! Be sure to bring blankets and bundle up on July 5, 12, 19, and 26.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has advised residents to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in the ocean waters at several local beaches due to elevated bacterial levels. The affected areas are:

Las Flores Creek at Las Flores State Beach: Entire swim area

Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Rogers State Beach: 100 yards up and down the coast from Will Rogers Tower 18

Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu: 100 yards up and down the coast from the lagoon

Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey: Entire swim area

Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach: 100 yards up and down the coast from the public restrooms

Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica: 100 yards up and down the coast from the pier

Trancas Creek at Zuma Beach: 100 yards up and down the coast from the creek

Malibu Pier in Malibu: 100 yards up and down the coast from the pier

Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro: Entire swim area

Escondido Creek at Escondido State Beach: Entire swim area

Walnut Creek at Paradise Cove: Entire swim area

Solstice Creek at Dan Blocker County Beach: Entire swim area

Marie Canyon Storm Drain at Puerco Beach: 100 yards up and down the coast from the public access steps

Sweetwater Canyon Storm Drain at Carbon Canyon Beach: Entire swim area

Castlerock Storm Drain at Topanga County Beach: Entire swim area

Ramirez Creek at Paradise Cove: 100 yards up and down the coast from the Paradise Cove Pier

Pico-Kenter Storm Drain at Santa Monica Beach (South Tower 20): 100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain

These warnings were issued because recent bacterial tests indicated levels that exceed health standards.

Cleared Beach Areas:

Avalon Beach at Catalina Island: 100 feet west of the pier

Latigo Shore Drive in Malibu

For continuous updates on beach conditions, residents can call the County’s beach closure hotline at 1-800-525-5662. Additional information and a map of impacted locations are available at PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.