Health Department Issues Warnings for Multiple LA County Beaches Due to High Bacteria Levels

Residents Advised to Avoid Swimming and Surfing, Free Movies Nights on Fridays
The trend of Los Angeles County beaches being unsafe for swimming continues into July and the Independence Day four day weekend.
However, you can come to the beach to enjoy family-friendly movies at dusk this summer. The Department of Beaches and Harbors presents Beach Movie Nights.
Enjoy free family-friendly movie screenings on Friday nights this summer at the Dockweiler Youth Center on the sand, by the waves, and under the stars! Be sure to bring blankets and bundle up on July 5, 12, 19, and 26.
- July 5 | Finding Nemo
- July 12 | Space Jam
- July 19 | Migration
- July 26 | Lilo and Stitch
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has advised residents to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in the ocean waters at several local beaches due to elevated bacterial levels. The affected areas are:
- Las Flores Creek at Las Flores State Beach: Entire swim area
- Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Rogers State Beach: 100 yards up and down the coast from Will Rogers Tower 18
- Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu: 100 yards up and down the coast from the lagoon
- Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey: Entire swim area
- Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach: 100 yards up and down the coast from the public restrooms
- Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica: 100 yards up and down the coast from the pier
- Trancas Creek at Zuma Beach: 100 yards up and down the coast from the creek
- Malibu Pier in Malibu: 100 yards up and down the coast from the pier
- Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro: Entire swim area
- Escondido Creek at Escondido State Beach: Entire swim area
- Walnut Creek at Paradise Cove: Entire swim area
- Solstice Creek at Dan Blocker County Beach: Entire swim area
- Marie Canyon Storm Drain at Puerco Beach: 100 yards up and down the coast from the public access steps
- Sweetwater Canyon Storm Drain at Carbon Canyon Beach: Entire swim area
- Castlerock Storm Drain at Topanga County Beach: Entire swim area
- Ramirez Creek at Paradise Cove: 100 yards up and down the coast from the Paradise Cove Pier
- Pico-Kenter Storm Drain at Santa Monica Beach (South Tower 20): 100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain
These warnings were issued because recent bacterial tests indicated levels that exceed health standards.
Cleared Beach Areas:
- Avalon Beach at Catalina Island: 100 feet west of the pier
- Latigo Shore Drive in Malibu
For continuous updates on beach conditions, residents can call the County’s beach closure hotline at 1-800-525-5662. Additional information and a map of impacted locations are available at PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.