Robbery Victim Rams Getaway Car, Leading to Fatal Crash in Los Angeles

Suspects Flee on Foot After Firing at Victim; LAPD Investigates

A 21-year-old man was robbed near West Adams Boulevard and West View Street around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to Los Angeles Police Department investigators.

After the robbery, the victim decided to chase the three suspects. During the chase, the victim rammed the escape vehicle. According to the LAPD, the 32-year-old driver of the car lost control of the car and died after the vehicle crashed into a light pole.

The other suspects fired their weapons at the victim and fled. However, the victim was not injured.

The victim remained at the scene and authorities noted that the victim is cooperating with the investigation. No arrests have been made, and the LAPD is investigating the crime.