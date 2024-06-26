LA District Attorney Declines to Prosecute Teenage Counter Protester for Felony Assault

George Gascon Refers Edan On’s Case for Misdemeanor Filing Consideration

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced on June 21 that Edan On, 18, a counter-protester at a pro-Palestinian demonstration at UCLA on April 30 and May 1, has been referred to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office for misdemeanor filing consideration.

“Our office has completed a thorough review of the incident involving Mr. Edan On, who allegedly assaulted another protester,” Gascón said. “We cannot establish beyond a reasonable doubt that Mr. On’s conduct directly caused the victim’s injury. There is no evidence to suggest that Mr. On was working in collaboration with any other individuals, and our investigation found no proof of conspiracy or any organized effort by Mr. On related to the incident.

Edan On was arrested on May 23 in Beverly Hills, as we reported last month. Several of the men who attacked the camp were identified in a CNN report.

“Given these factors, we believe that the appropriate course of action is to refer the matter to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office, which will consider misdemeanor filing. This referral aligns with our commitment to applying the law fairly and ensuring that justice is served based on the available evidence,” Gascón added.

On April 30, at approximately 11:30 p.m., pro-Israeli counter-protesters began attacking and trying to dismantle a barricade surrounding a pro-Palestinian encampment. The victim arrived at the encampment at UCLA’s Royce Quad around the same time to support the pro-Palestinian group.

You can see the entire attack on this YouTube channel video here:

The video does contain violence and profanity. You can see the moment when this reporter was assaulted with bear spray at 1:45.

Edan On allegedly assaulted the victim between 12:30 and 1:30 a.m. during the attack on the Palestine Solidarity Encampment. Aside from the known victim, no other victim or witness has reported a crime involving On to law enforcement.

One other matter involving the UCLA demonstration has been presented to the office and is currently under review. The University of California, Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the case.