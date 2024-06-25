LAPD Releases Statement About the Aftermath of Violence in Pico Robertson

Two Battery Reports Filed and One Arrest Made; Additional Patrols Planned

The Los Angeles Police Department intervened in a protest in the Pico-Robertson area on Sunday afternoon, where multiple physical altercations occurred between opposing groups. The incident resulted in two reports of battery and one arrest, as stated by the LAPD press release.

Officers arrested an individual for possessing a spiked post at the protest. The suspect was cited at the West Los Angeles station and subsequently released.

The LAPD is currently investigating the two reported battery cases. In a statement, the department emphasized its commitment to protecting First Amendment rights while making it clear that violence and crime will not be tolerated.

To ensure community safety, additional patrols will be conducted around sensitive religious sites. Anyone with information related to these incidents is urged to contact the West Los Angeles Station.