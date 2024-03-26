March 27, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Historic Union Contract Ratified by Thousands of Hotel Workers At 34 Hotels

Photo: Facebook

UNITE HERE Local 11 Negotiates Agreement Ensuring Wage Increases 

Hotel workers, who spearheaded the largest hotel strike in modern U.S. history, have ratified a groundbreaking new union contract at 34 hotels following a resounding vote of support. This historic agreement secures unprecedented wage increases, benefits, and rights for thousands of workers.

Under the terms of the contract negotiated by UNITE HERE Local 11, workers will receive wage increases that will see their earnings soar by an average of 40% to 50%. These substantial pay hikes aim to address the rising cost of living and ensure that workers can afford to reside in the communities where they are employed, particularly as rents continue to escalate and major events like the World Cup and Olympics bring economic influx to the region.

In addition to wage improvements, the new contract maintains robust, low-cost healthcare coverage for workers and their families. It also includes groundbreaking provisions ensuring fair workloads, pre-pandemic staffing levels, and daily room cleaning.

The successful negotiation of this contract marks the culmination of the goals set by hotel workers when they initiated the historic strike.

While employees at 34 hotels will benefit from these transformative wages and protections, unresolved disputes persist at numerous other establishments, including the Hotel Figueroa, Hotel Maya, Doubletree Downtown Los Angeles, and the LA Grand. Most recently, workers at Proper Santa Monica, Hotel June, where a guest confronted striking workers, San Pedro Doubletree, and Proper Downtown Los Angeles walked out on strike.  Workers at these locations continue to engage in strikes, pickets, or boycotts until a satisfactory contract is reached.

Ana Sanchez, a front desk worker at Sheraton Gateway Hotel LAX for over two decades, expressed her relief and gratitude upon signing the contract, emphasizing the newfound confidence it has instilled in her.

Similarly, Brenda Mendoza, a uniform attendant at the JW Marriott in Downtown Los Angeles, hailed the wage increase as a source of financial stability and peace of mind.

Arturo Huezo, a houseman at the Fairmont Miramar Santa Monica, underscored the life-saving importance of the healthcare benefits preserved in the contract, reflecting on his personal battle with cancer and urging solidarity among colleagues still fighting for fair contracts.

Kurt Petersen, co-president of UNITE HERE Local 11, commended the resilience of hotel workers and vowed to continue the fight until all workers receive just compensation and treatment.

