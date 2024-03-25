March 26, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

California Bars and Nightclubs Must Offer Drug Testing Devices Starting July 1



New Law Mandates License Holders to Provide Drug Testing Kits to Patrons

Beginning July 1, establishments with Type 48 licenses in California will be required to provide drug testing devices for sale or at no cost to patrons, as per AB 1013 (Lowenthal). Type 48 license holders, typically bars and nightclubs, must prominently display signage informing patrons of the availability of drug testing kits to detect common date-rape drugs, often known as ‘roofies.’

The mandated signage reads, “Don’t get roofied! Drink spiking drug test kits are available here. Ask a staff member for details.” Licensees can access a sample sign on the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) website for printing.

Approximately 2,400 licensees statewide will be affected by this law, which aims to enhance safety in nightlife establishments.

License holders must procure the testing kits themselves, as ABC does not sell or endorse any specific company for this purpose.

Under the new law, Type 48 licensed premises must offer drug testing devices for sale at a reasonable price based on wholesale cost or provide them free of charge to customers. These devices may include test strips, stickers, straws, or other tools capable of detecting controlled substances like flunitrazepam, ketamine, and gamma-hydroxybutyric acid in drinks.

Failure to comply with the law may result in administrative actions affecting the licensee’s status. ABC’s website provides additional information regarding Type 48 Licenses, New Signage, and Product Requirements.

News

Opinion: West Los Angeles Needs to Care about Veteran Homelessness

March 25, 2024

March 25, 2024

By Kelly Kravchuk  Veteran homelessness is a public health concern that impacts my West Los Angeles community. As a USC...

News

Culver City City Council Recap: Bruce Lee Alley, Historical Discrimination Study, Women’s History Month

March 25, 2024

March 25, 2024

Council Deliberates on Racial Equity, Infrastructure Upgrades, and Fire Department Strategic Plan The Culver City Council convened its latest session...

News

Federal Agents Raid Property Linked to Music Mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs In Holmby Hills

March 25, 2024

March 25, 2024

Authorities Conduct Searches in Los Angeles as Part of Ongoing Sex Trafficking Probe Federal agents from the Department of Homeland...

News

Biden Signs Government Funding Bill with Ban on Pride Flags at Embassies

March 25, 2024

March 25, 2024

White House Vows Repeal Amid Controversy Over LGBTQ Provision President Biden signed a huge government funding package on Saturday, which...

News, Real Estate

Staples Store in Westchester Could Become a Senior Housing Complex

March 24, 2024

March 24, 2024

Redevelopment Plans Unveiled for Property Near LAX The current site of a Staples retail store near Los Angeles International Airport...

News, Real Estate

City of Los Angeles Pays Nearly Half a Billion in Liability Claims Over Four Years

March 24, 2024

March 24, 2024

LA Controller’s Report Reveals Significant Payouts from General Fund LA City Controller Kenneth Mejia has continued to audit the City...

News, Real Estate

Infamous Beverly Hills Mansion Where Menéndez Brothers Committed Murders Sells for $17 Million

March 24, 2024

March 24, 2024

Notorious Property Closes Deal Exactly 28 Years After Conviction A mansion in Beverly Hills, California, notorious for being the site...
News

Former Beverly Hills Therapist Indicted for Alleged Distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Material

March 24, 2024

March 24, 2024

Suspect Faces Federal Charges Following Investigation into Online Activity A former licensed marriage and family therapist based in Beverly Hills...
News, Video

(Video) WhistlePig Whiskey’s Maple Syrup Cocktails with the Cast of Super Troopers at The Grove

March 22, 2024

March 22, 2024

Broken Lizard Comedy Troupe and stars of Supertroopers and Club Dread, have an arresting good time with fans at this...

News

California Attorney General Announces Charges in Organized Retail Theft Case

March 21, 2024

March 21, 2024

Three Suspects Accused of Targeting High-End Retail Stores Across the State California Attorney General Rob Bonta has announced charges against...

News

 A Violent Attack on Man Riding a Scooter in West Hollywood; Suspect Remains at Large

March 21, 2024

March 21, 2024

Victim Hospitalized After Unprovoked Attack on Sidewalk The perpetrator is still on the loose after a violent assault in West...

News

Southern California Museums Open Doors for Free in Annual Event

March 21, 2024

March 21, 2024

Explore Art, History, and Science Across the Region on March 23 The highly anticipated Free-for-All event is set to make...

News

Los Angeles Police Department Seeks Help in Identifying Suspect in Indecent Exposure Incidents

March 21, 2024

March 21, 2024

Authorities Urge Community Cooperation to Solve Disturbing Crimes Investigators from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations – West Bureau’s Special...

Dining, Food & Drink, News

West Hollywood Barista and Founder Claims Top Honor at US Barista Championship

March 20, 2024

March 20, 2024

Be Bright Coffee Takes Top Honors at Prestigious Competition The founder of Be Bright Coffee in West Hollywood has won...

Dining, Food & Drink, News

After Four Years, Vespertine’s Avant-Garde Culinary Experience Returns to Culver City

March 20, 2024

March 20, 2024

Chef Jordan Kahn’s Michelin Two-Star Eatery Finally Reopens in April  After a four-year hiatus, Vespertine, the avant-garde culinary experience helmed...

