California Bars and Nightclubs Must Offer Drug Testing Devices Starting July 1

New Law Mandates License Holders to Provide Drug Testing Kits to Patrons

Beginning July 1, establishments with Type 48 licenses in California will be required to provide drug testing devices for sale or at no cost to patrons, as per AB 1013 (Lowenthal). Type 48 license holders, typically bars and nightclubs, must prominently display signage informing patrons of the availability of drug testing kits to detect common date-rape drugs, often known as ‘roofies.’

The mandated signage reads, “Don’t get roofied! Drink spiking drug test kits are available here. Ask a staff member for details.” Licensees can access a sample sign on the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) website for printing.

Approximately 2,400 licensees statewide will be affected by this law, which aims to enhance safety in nightlife establishments.

License holders must procure the testing kits themselves, as ABC does not sell or endorse any specific company for this purpose.

Under the new law, Type 48 licensed premises must offer drug testing devices for sale at a reasonable price based on wholesale cost or provide them free of charge to customers. These devices may include test strips, stickers, straws, or other tools capable of detecting controlled substances like flunitrazepam, ketamine, and gamma-hydroxybutyric acid in drinks.

Failure to comply with the law may result in administrative actions affecting the licensee’s status. ABC’s website provides additional information regarding Type 48 Licenses, New Signage, and Product Requirements.