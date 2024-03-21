Southern California Museums Open Doors for Free in Annual Event

Explore Art, History, and Science Across the Region on March 23

The highly anticipated Free-for-All event is set to make a grand return on Saturday, March 23, 2024, offering free general admission to over thirty museums across Southern California.

From Long Beach to Los Angeles to Santa Barbara, art aficionados, history buffs, and science enthusiasts alike will have the opportunity to explore a diverse array of museums covering art, cultural heritage, film, natural history, and science.

This annual event provides an excellent opportunity for individuals and families to engage with the rich cultural offerings of the region. Visitors are encouraged to plan their visits in advance and take advantage of this unique opportunity to discover the vibrant museum scene of Southern California.

It’s important to note that the offer is valid for general museum admission only and does not extend to specially ticketed exhibitions. Additionally, regular parking fees will apply at each museum. Visitors are advised to consult individual museum websites for detailed information on hours of operation, directions, and any other pertinent visitor information.

A wide range of museums will be participating in the Free-for-All event, including:

And many more.

Advance reservations are encouraged for certain museums, while others require timed tickets or advance registration for admission. Visitors are advised to check the respective museum websites for specific reservation requirements.

In addition, the Museum of Tolerance will participate on Sunday, March 24, 2024, rather than on Saturday.

Don’t miss this opportunity to immerse yourself in the rich cultural tapestry of Southern California’s museums.