 A Violent Attack on Man Riding a Scooter in West Hollywood; Suspect Remains at Large

Victim Hospitalized After Unprovoked Attack on Sidewalk

The perpetrator is still on the loose after a violent assault in West Hollywood. The West Hollywood Sheriff’s Department confirmed multiple media reports of the incident. The suspect is described as being six feet tall and a 30-year-old white male.

David Velasquez, the victim of the unprovoked attack, recounted the harrowing incident, which occurred on March 17 as he rode a scooter home from the store after purchasing cough medicine. The assault inflicted severe injuries, leaving Velasquez bloodied and suffering from head trauma.

“I was lucky to have survived,” Velasquez said, as quoted by KTLA News, “My whole life was flashing before my eyes as he was pounding my head into the ground.”

According to Velasquez, the attack unfolded on the sidewalk near Santa Monica Boulevard and Hancock Avenue. Allegedly, the male suspect hurled homophobic slurs at Velasquez after slapping him, prompting him to confront the assailant.

Velasquez stated that bystanders gathered to watch and used their cell phones to record video of the attack but did nothing. He alleged that he received no assistance until a motorist stopped to help him. Anyone with information about the crime is urged to call the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station at 310- 855-8850.Anonymous tips can be provided to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.