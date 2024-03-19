March 20, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Los Angeles Councilwoman Proposes Dedicated Department for Homelessness Crisis

Photo: Official

Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez Advocates in Favor of Streamlining City Efforts

Los Angeles City Council member Monica Rodriguez has proposed the establishment of a dedicated department to tackle homelessness, aiming to streamline efforts and enhance focus on the issue, as reported by KCAL 9 News.

This potential department would develop and manage programs to address Los Angeles’s homelessness crisis. Under her proposal, it would operate under the oversight of Mayor Karen Bass and the City Council.

The councilwoman officially introduced a motion regarding this initiative last Friday, marking the initial phase of the process. The motion is to be reviewed by the Housing and Homelessness Committee in the near future.

According to Rodriguez, the establishment of a Department of Homelessness would facilitate coordination between different levels of government and ensure a more efficient and effective approach to combating what she referred to as “the greatest humanitarian crisis of our time.” 

She emphasized the need to consolidate various policies and programs that are currently spread across multiple entities, citing the challenges posed by the lack of a centralized system for implementing successful strategies.

Rodriguez expressed concerns about the current fragmentation of efforts, highlighting the difficulty in leveraging lessons learned from past experiences due to the decentralized nature of existing initiatives.

Related Posts
Photo: Culver City
News

Culver City to Host Courageous Conversations Workshop For March This Week

March 18, 2024

Read more
March 18, 2024

Event Created  by City’s Equity and Human Relations Advisory Committee The City of Culver City’s Equity and Human Relations Advisory...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Woman Sentenced for $3.9 Million Fraud and Body Disposal Scheme with Elderly Victim

March 18, 2024

Read more
March 18, 2024

Gruesome Attempt to Dispose of Victim’s Body in West Los Angeles Apartment A San Fernando Valley woman has been sentenced...

Photo: LAX
News

Roadway Construction Alert at LAX: Plan Your Travel Accordingly

March 18, 2024

Read more
March 18, 2024

Lane Restrictions Scheduled Nightly from March 17 to March 23 After this weekend’s closures of Century Boulevard, which frustrated travelers...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Firearms Found After Police Pursuit Ends in West Los Angeles Neighborhood

March 18, 2024

Read more
March 18, 2024

Suspect Arrested Following Unintentional Discharge Incident A vehicle pursuit involving officers from the West Los Angeles Division on March 15,...

Photo: Total Wine & More
Food & Drink, News

Tensley Wines to Take Part in Wine Masterclass in Culver City

March 17, 2024

Read more
March 17, 2024

Join Joey Tensley for an Exclusive Tasting Experience  Tensley Wines will participate in an exclusive Masterclass hosted by Total Wine...

Photo: Culver City Government
News

Culver City Council Approves Monument Signs, Affordable Housing Initiatives

March 17, 2024

Read more
March 17, 2024

City leaders greenlight static signs for Culver Steps The Culver City Council has greenlit two static monument signs aimed at...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

FBI Seeks Victims of Alleged Online Exploitation Scheme Allegedly Run by Resident of Santa Monica

March 17, 2024

Read more
March 17, 2024

Individuals Urged to Come Forward in Investigation of John Douglas Burch The FBI’s Philadelphia Field Office is urging individuals to...
News, Video

(Video) Sarah Kate Ellis, President and CEO of GLAAD Responds to News of Nex Benedict’s Cause of Death

March 15, 2024

Read more
March 15, 2024

Sarah Kate Ellis, President and CEO of GLAAD, responds to the release of the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Ruling on Nex...

Photo: The Auld Fella
Dining, Food & Drink, News

The Auld Fella: Brentwood and Culver City’s St. Patrick’s Weekend Destination

March 15, 2024

Read more
March 15, 2024

Join the Craic at The Auld Fella’s Celebrations: Dining, Drinking, Shenanigans If you are looking for an epic St. Patrick’s...

Photo: Venice Family Health Clinic
News

Venice Family Clinic Announces Inaugural HEART Gala to Celebrate Health and Art

March 15, 2024

Read more
March 15, 2024

Event Honors Creative Community and Supporters of Vital Health Care Services Venice Family Clinic, a non-profit community health center dedicated...

Photo: A24
News

“Love Lies Bleeding” is Ripped: Actress Katy O’Brian Talks Love, Sex, and Vulnerability

March 15, 2024

Read more
March 15, 2024

Katy O’Brian is a Breakout Star Who Shines in Loving and Hilariously Violent Crime Film English film director Rose Glass’...
News

IRS Launches Direct File Pilot of Free Filing Tool for Taxpayers in California, 11 Other States

March 14, 2024

Read more
March 14, 2024

Free, Convenient Online Tax Filing Option Now Available for Eligible Individuals The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced the official launch...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Crack Down on DUIs During Weekend Spree

March 13, 2024

Read more
March 13, 2024

Multiple Arrests Made Following Alcohol-Related Incidents Culver City Police reported multiple DUI arrests last weekend following incidents involving drivers suspected...

Photo: Official
Dining, News

MICHELIN Guide Unveils 10 New Culinary Stars in California, Anticipating 2024 Selections

March 13, 2024

Read more
March 13, 2024

9 Los Angeles Area and Beverly Hills Restaurants Featured as New Additions The prestigious MICHELIN Guide has announced the addition...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Chef Roy Choi Brings Tacos Por Vida to LA With Soft Opening in Palms

March 13, 2024

Read more
March 13, 2024

The Lines Are Already Growing at This Newest Roy Choi Taco Stand Celebrated chef Roy Choi is celebrating the debut...

