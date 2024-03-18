Roadway Construction Alert at LAX: Plan Your Travel Accordingly

Lane Restrictions Scheduled Nightly from March 17 to March 23

After this weekend’s closures of Century Boulevard, which frustrated travelers who got out of their cars and walked into the LAX’s departure areas, as reported by ABC 7 News, the airport has reminded travelers to plan and take extra time to get to their flights during ongoing construction during the late March Spring Break travel period.

LAX’s social media accounts recommend checking the traffic flow at //bit.ly/LAX-Traffic-Map and

verifying which parking lots are currently open at parking.flylax.com.

For this upcoming week, Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) has announced a week-long roadway construction alert from Sunday, March 17, through Saturday, March 23, 2024. The construction is scheduled to take place during nightly hours, from 12:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

The construction will entail lane restrictions in various areas across the airport’s terminals and roadways. These restrictions include: