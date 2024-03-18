March 19, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Roadway Construction Alert at LAX: Plan Your Travel Accordingly

Photo: LAX

Lane Restrictions Scheduled Nightly from March 17 to March 23

After this weekend’s closures of Century Boulevard, which frustrated travelers who got out of their cars and walked into the LAX’s departure areas, as reported by ABC 7 News, the airport has reminded travelers to plan and take extra time to get to their flights during ongoing construction during the late March Spring Break travel period.

LAX’s social media accounts recommend checking the traffic flow at //bit.ly/LAX-Traffic-Map and

verifying which parking lots are currently open at parking.flylax.com.

For this upcoming week, Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) has announced a week-long roadway construction alert from Sunday, March 17, through Saturday, March 23, 2024. The construction is scheduled to take place during nightly hours, from 12:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

The construction will entail lane restrictions in various areas across the airport’s terminals and roadways. These restrictions include:

  • Continuous lane restrictions at the Arrivals Level Drop Off Lanes at Terminal 2.
  • Continuous lane restrictions at both the Arrivals and Departures Level Drop Off Lanes at Terminal 3.
  • There are continuous lane restrictions at the Arrivals Level Innermost Inner Lane at Terminal 3, also known as Terminal 3 / B “North Knuckle.”
  • Continuous lane restrictions at the Arrivals and Departures Level Drop Off Lanes at Terminal 4.5.
  • Continuous lane restrictions on Theme Way from World Way North to Center Way.
  • Rolling restrictions on Center Way are to be imposed nightly.
  • Closure of the Northbound lane on West Way, with the Southbound lane remaining open.
  • Continuous closure of Surface Lots 2, 3, 4 & 7.
  • The Admin East North Lot, which serves as the Temporary Parking and Staging Site (TPSS Site), will be permanently closed.
