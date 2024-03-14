March 14, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

IRS Launches Direct File Pilot of Free Filing Tool for Taxpayers in California, 11 Other States

Free, Convenient Online Tax Filing Option Now Available for Eligible Individuals

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced the official launch of its Direct File pilot, inviting eligible taxpayers in 12 states to utilize the new service to file their tax returns directly with the agency online, free of charge. You can check if you are eligible for the service here

The pilot program, which has been undergoing testing over the past few weeks, allowed early users to submit their 2023 federal tax returns directly to the IRS via an online platform at no cost. Thousands of taxpayers have successfully availed of the system, with early reviews indicating positive feedback.

Building on the success of the initial testing phase, the IRS is now moving forward with a full-scale launch of the pilot, opening it up to all eligible taxpayers in the 12 participating states, which collectively represent approximately 19 million taxpayers. Taxpayers can access the Direct File platform at any time to initiate and complete their tax returns before the April filing deadline.

IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel expressed optimism about the expansion of Direct File, stating, “The early results from Direct File have shown taxpayers like the ease and convenience of the tool, and moving into the full-scale launch of the pilot will give more taxpayers the chance to use this free option.”

Direct File offers taxpayers a streamlined way to file their taxes directly with the IRS, particularly for those with simpler tax situations. The platform guides users through the complexities of the tax code, ensuring accurate calculations of refunds or taxes owed. Additionally, users have access to live chat support from IRS customer service representatives.

The pilot is currently available to taxpayers in the following states: Arizona, California, Florida, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New York, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington State, and Wyoming. After completing their federal returns, taxpayers in states with a state income tax will be directed to a state-sponsored tool to complete their state tax returns.

To be eligible for the pilot, taxpayers must meet specific requirements, including reporting income earned from jobs generating a Form W-2, claiming various tax credits, and having lived in the same state for the entire calendar year of 2023.

For those ineligible for the pilot, the IRS directs them to Free File on IRS.gov, where eligible taxpayers can access free tax preparation and filing software provided by trusted partners of IRS Free File.

The Direct File pilot launched for the 2024 filing season was mandated by the Inflation Reduction Act, which aimed to assess interest in and feasibility of creating a direct e-filing tool for taxpayers. Following an independent study indicating widespread interest in such a system, the IRS developed the Direct File platform in collaboration with experts and technologists from various government agencies, including the U.S. Digital Service and the General Services Administration’s technology office 18F.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Crack Down on DUIs During Weekend Spree

March 13, 2024

Read more
March 13, 2024

Multiple Arrests Made Following Alcohol-Related Incidents Culver City Police reported multiple DUI arrests last weekend following incidents involving drivers suspected...

Photo: Official
Dining, News

MICHELIN Guide Unveils 10 New Culinary Stars in California, Anticipating 2024 Selections

March 13, 2024

Read more
March 13, 2024

9 Los Angeles Area and Beverly Hills Restaurants Featured as New Additions The prestigious MICHELIN Guide has announced the addition...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Chef Roy Choi Brings Tacos Por Vida to LA With Soft Opening in Palms

March 13, 2024

Read more
March 13, 2024

The Lines Are Already Growing at This Newest Roy Choi Taco Stand Celebrated chef Roy Choi is celebrating the debut...

Photo: Facebook
News

Countdown to the 2024 Los Angeles Marathon: Road Closures Ahead

March 12, 2024

Read more
March 12, 2024

Annual Marathon Comes with Saint Patrick’s Day Twist in 2024 Just three days from now, the 2024 Los Angeles Marathon...

Photo: Facebook
News

A New Civil Lawsuit Against Roman Polanski Has Moved Forward to Trial

March 12, 2024

Read more
March 12, 2024

Director Faces Allegations From 1973, Santa Monica Judge Sets Date A trial date of August 4, 2025, has been set...

Photo: Culver City
News

Culver City Takes Action with Soft Story Retrofit Program for Seismic Safety

March 11, 2024

Read more
March 11, 2024

Community Meeting Set to Unveil Details of Initiative The Soft Story Retrofit Program, a crucial initiative mandated by the City...

Photo: Youtube
News

Tragic Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives in Baldwin Hills-Crenshaw Area

March 11, 2024

Read more
March 11, 2024

Fatal Incident In Dangerous Intersection, Car Flips Onto Its Roof  A multi-vehicle traffic collision in the Baldwin Hills-Crenshaw area resulted...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Los Angeles Alliance For Human Rights Seeks $6.4 Million, Prompting Calls for Independent Audit

March 11, 2024

Read more
March 11, 2024

Legal Motion Over Settlement Agreement Results in Calls for Transparency  U.S. District Court Judge David O. Carter has stated that...

Photo: Facebook
News

City Hall Disturbance Resolved: Officers’ De-escalation Skills Prevail in Mental Health Crisis

March 10, 2024

Read more
March 10, 2024

Police Response to Mental Health Crisis Demonstrates Worth of De-escalation Training In response to a service call on the afternoon...

Photo: Facebook, LAPD
News

LAPD Seeks Additional Victims in Sexual Assault Case Involving Renowned Photographer

March 10, 2024

Read more
March 10, 2024

Operations-West Bureau Special Assault Section Asks For Public’s Help Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations-West Bureau Special Assault Section (SAS) is...

Photo: The Motion Picture Academy of Arts and Sciences
News

96th Academy Awards: Surprises, Triumphs, and Memorable Moments, Full List of Winners

March 10, 2024

Read more
March 10, 2024

Unexpected Losses to Unforgettable Performances at the 96th Academy Awards Ceremony By Dolores Quintana Hollywood’s biggest night is over, and...

Photo: Dolores Quintana
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Sweet Lady Jane’s Santa Monica Flagship Faces Temporary Closure: New Owners Offer Solution for Cake Lovers

March 8, 2024

Read more
March 8, 2024

Montana Avenue’s Sweet Lady Jane Bakery Temporarily Shut, Julie Ngu Working to Reopen and Get Cake to Fans By Dolores...
News, Video

(Video) Update: The Recently Re-Opened Bakery Sweet Lady Jane in Santa Monica Has Closed Temporarily

March 8, 2024

Read more
March 8, 2024

A Sign on the Door From the New Owners Notes The Closure is Related to Permits. According to The Note,...

Photo One : Photo Credit A24
News

Director Rose Glass Dives Deep into “Love Lies Bleeding” – A Queer Crime Thriller with Heart

March 8, 2024

Read more
March 8, 2024

Discover the Secrets Behind the Making of This Magical and Intense Lesbian Romance For the release of LOVE LIES BLEEDING,...

Photo: The Motion Picture Academy of Arts and Sciences
News

Oscar 2024 Live Results and Updates from Hollywood’s Biggest Night

March 7, 2024

Read more
March 7, 2024

Check Here on Sunday for the Winners at the Academy Awards You can check back here on Sunday night for...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR