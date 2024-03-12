March 13, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Countdown to the 2024 Los Angeles Marathon: Road Closures Ahead

Photo: Facebook

Annual Marathon Comes with Saint Patrick’s Day Twist in 2024

Just three days from now, the 2024 Los Angeles Marathon will begin, and runners will give their best efforts, and Angelenos will come out in force to support them from the sidelines. The LA Marathon begins at Dodger Stadium and winds its way through Los Angeles, Hollywood, West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, into Brentwood, and doubling back to end in Century City. This year, the event will happen on Saint Patrick’s Day, which adds something special to the day. 

Even if you can’t attend in person, you can watch the race through live television coverage and on the Internet:

The Los Angeles Marathon will be live on KTLA (Ch. 5 in LA and streaming) on Sunday, March 17.

You can tune in as the women take on the men at the race within the race, the Marathon Chase, and then watch all finishers on the Live Finish Line Cam.

6:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. PT: Live TV Broadcast KTLA (Ch. 5 in LA) and streaming

Streaming live on Facebook.com/LAMarathon

11 am – Last Finisher Streaming live on Facebook.com/LAMarathon

The official map of the LA Marathon’s course is here:

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is 4F6l-x4lck8sqibbrhyzAXhFyRRuXLGZuMU8Dv4GV68s-iwMI8-jVbStXpAlf_ZsqGMKDSFScFk63WwZmjKUmD1kehV7H2Xy4pOfx4OPDDLPxzDpuvE8tzS2X6f_A9zHT_eoJlkOGCvfY_oiufC0auFNIYF6rtgI

The schedule of events is as follows:

When
Sunday, March 17, 2024

Timeline
8:00 AM, 3/16 – Century Park East road closure begins
12:00 AM, 3/17 – Finish line setup begins
1:00 AM – Course route taping and road closure setup begin
3:00 AM – Dodger Stadium opens to vehicles, and security checkpoints open
5:00 AM – Seeded corrals open
6:25 AM – Security checkpoint #1 closes
6:30 AM – Wheelchair and AWD race start
6:40 AM – Seeded corrals close
6:45 AM – Professional women start
6:55 AM – Professional men and full field start
8:15 AM – Charity Challenge 13.1 Start
7:45 AM to 4:00 PM – Streets reopen by area
6:00 PM – Finish line area reopens
8:00 PM – Century Park East reopens

Start Line
Dodger Stadium

Finish Line
Santa Monica Boulevard, Century City, Los Angeles

Road closures for the event begin on March 16, and the streets will reopen after the event. The closures are shown on this map.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is nkEmwWmeQ49fwCokKeTUb9Fq95_N-sjqxYB2YA5VAWr8Kuq6ag20CcCRMVI7NjXlYJ17EoSIzY1JF-RMWW2PS_jnJEaMpKY0eqfVEIwnLNYJMt1_Utx9eaSIqPzhERzCVqRsnEsPaRqYsi3pZbkUMfOj7XCvR1PD
in News
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook
News

A New Civil Lawsuit Against Roman Polanski Has Moved Forward to Trial

March 12, 2024

Read more
March 12, 2024

Director Faces Allegations From 1973, Santa Monica Judge Sets Date A trial date of August 4, 2025, has been set...

Photo: Culver City
News

Culver City Takes Action with Soft Story Retrofit Program for Seismic Safety

March 11, 2024

Read more
March 11, 2024

Community Meeting Set to Unveil Details of Initiative The Soft Story Retrofit Program, a crucial initiative mandated by the City...

Photo: Youtube
News

Tragic Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives in Baldwin Hills-Crenshaw Area

March 11, 2024

Read more
March 11, 2024

Fatal Incident In Dangerous Intersection, Car Flips Onto Its Roof  A multi-vehicle traffic collision in the Baldwin Hills-Crenshaw area resulted...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Los Angeles Alliance For Human Rights Seeks $6.4 Million, Prompting Calls for Independent Audit

March 11, 2024

Read more
March 11, 2024

Legal Motion Over Settlement Agreement Results in Calls for Transparency  U.S. District Court Judge David O. Carter has stated that...

Photo: Facebook
News

City Hall Disturbance Resolved: Officers’ De-escalation Skills Prevail in Mental Health Crisis

March 10, 2024

Read more
March 10, 2024

Police Response to Mental Health Crisis Demonstrates Worth of De-escalation Training In response to a service call on the afternoon...

Photo: Facebook, LAPD
News

LAPD Seeks Additional Victims in Sexual Assault Case Involving Renowned Photographer

March 10, 2024

Read more
March 10, 2024

Operations-West Bureau Special Assault Section Asks For Public’s Help Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations-West Bureau Special Assault Section (SAS) is...

Photo: The Motion Picture Academy of Arts and Sciences
News

96th Academy Awards: Surprises, Triumphs, and Memorable Moments, Full List of Winners

March 10, 2024

Read more
March 10, 2024

Unexpected Losses to Unforgettable Performances at the 96th Academy Awards Ceremony By Dolores Quintana Hollywood’s biggest night is over, and...

Photo: Dolores Quintana
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Sweet Lady Jane’s Santa Monica Flagship Faces Temporary Closure: New Owners Offer Solution for Cake Lovers

March 8, 2024

Read more
March 8, 2024

Montana Avenue’s Sweet Lady Jane Bakery Temporarily Shut, Julie Ngu Working to Reopen and Get Cake to Fans By Dolores...
News, Video

(Video) Update: The Recently Re-Opened Bakery Sweet Lady Jane in Santa Monica Has Closed Temporarily

March 8, 2024

Read more
March 8, 2024

A Sign on the Door From the New Owners Notes The Closure is Related to Permits. According to The Note,...

Photo One : Photo Credit A24
News

Director Rose Glass Dives Deep into “Love Lies Bleeding” – A Queer Crime Thriller with Heart

March 8, 2024

Read more
March 8, 2024

Discover the Secrets Behind the Making of This Magical and Intense Lesbian Romance For the release of LOVE LIES BLEEDING,...

Photo: The Motion Picture Academy of Arts and Sciences
News

Oscar 2024 Live Results and Updates from Hollywood’s Biggest Night

March 7, 2024

Read more
March 7, 2024

Check Here on Sunday for the Winners at the Academy Awards You can check back here on Sunday night for...

Photo: Shake Shack
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Predict the Runtime, Win Delicious Rewards! Shake Shack’s Star-Studded Game for Tinseltown’s Biggest Night

March 7, 2024

Read more
March 7, 2024

Shake Shack’s Ultimate Award Show Guessing Game, and You Get the Prizes Get ready for a star-studded evening of predictions...

Photo: LAPD
News

LAPD Nabs Auto Burglar Suspect: Seek Information in Series of Crimes

March 7, 2024

Read more
March 7, 2024

Authorities Arrest Suspect and Recover Stolen Property The Los Angeles Police Department’s (LAPD) West Los Angeles Division Auto Detectives have...
News

Exclusive Wedding Registry Event in the Palisades

March 7, 2024

Read more
March 7, 2024

Calling all fiancé’s! Elizabeth Lamont, a luxury interior design studio and home store located in the Palisades Village is hosting...
News, Video

(Video) Soft Opening of Sweet Lady Jane Beverly Hills

March 7, 2024

Read more
March 7, 2024

We interviewed Julie Ngu, the new owner of Sweet Lady Jane. People kept stopping by to tell their stories and...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR