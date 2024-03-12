Countdown to the 2024 Los Angeles Marathon: Road Closures Ahead

Annual Marathon Comes with Saint Patrick’s Day Twist in 2024

Just three days from now, the 2024 Los Angeles Marathon will begin, and runners will give their best efforts, and Angelenos will come out in force to support them from the sidelines. The LA Marathon begins at Dodger Stadium and winds its way through Los Angeles, Hollywood, West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, into Brentwood, and doubling back to end in Century City. This year, the event will happen on Saint Patrick’s Day, which adds something special to the day.

Even if you can’t attend in person, you can watch the race through live television coverage and on the Internet:

The Los Angeles Marathon will be live on KTLA (Ch. 5 in LA and streaming) on Sunday, March 17.

You can tune in as the women take on the men at the race within the race, the Marathon Chase, and then watch all finishers on the Live Finish Line Cam.

6:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. PT: Live TV Broadcast KTLA (Ch. 5 in LA) and streaming

Streaming live on Facebook.com/LAMarathon

11 am – Last Finisher Streaming live on Facebook.com/LAMarathon

The official map of the LA Marathon’s course is here:

The schedule of events is as follows:

When

Sunday, March 17, 2024

Timeline

8:00 AM, 3/16 – Century Park East road closure begins

12:00 AM, 3/17 – Finish line setup begins

1:00 AM – Course route taping and road closure setup begin

3:00 AM – Dodger Stadium opens to vehicles, and security checkpoints open

5:00 AM – Seeded corrals open

6:25 AM – Security checkpoint #1 closes

6:30 AM – Wheelchair and AWD race start

6:40 AM – Seeded corrals close

6:45 AM – Professional women start

6:55 AM – Professional men and full field start

8:15 AM – Charity Challenge 13.1 Start

7:45 AM to 4:00 PM – Streets reopen by area

6:00 PM – Finish line area reopens

8:00 PM – Century Park East reopens

Start Line

Dodger Stadium

Finish Line

Santa Monica Boulevard, Century City, Los Angeles

Road closures for the event begin on March 16, and the streets will reopen after the event. The closures are shown on this map.