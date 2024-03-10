March 11, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

96th Academy Awards: Surprises, Triumphs, and Memorable Moments, Full List of Winners

Photo: The Motion Picture Academy of Arts and Sciences

Unexpected Losses to Unforgettable Performances at the 96th Academy Awards Ceremony

By Dolores Quintana

Hollywood’s biggest night is over, and the results of the 96th Academy Awards are in. There were upsets and disappointments. Martin Scorsese’s masterpiece “Killers of the Flower Moon” was shut out, with “Oppenheimer” and “Poor Things” taking home most of the honors.

Jonathan Glazer’s intense and innovative Holocaust drama “The Zone of Interest” was also honored, as was the 37 entry in the Godzilla franchise, “Godzilla Minus One,” a film greeted with accolades from all over the world as a great, emotional monster horror film. 

Highlights of the evening included the best score segment, in which Osage singers, drummers, and dancers performed a song from the late Robbie Robertson’s score, “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People).” 

John Cena presented Best Costume Design without clothing, making a point about why costume design is a vital part of filmmaking, and 20 Days in Mariupol filmmaker Mstyslav Chernov noted that the award was the first Ukrainian Oscar and expressed his wish that he never had to make the film in the first place. 

Ryan Gosling’s performance of the best original nominated song, “I’m Just Ken,” was a big production number that even included Slash of Guns ‘N Roses.

The ceremony managed to come in at under three and a half hours. 

The Winners of the 96th Academy Awards Ceremony

Actress in a Supporting Role – Da’Vine Joy Randolph for “The Holdovers”

Animated Short – “War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John and Yoko”

Animated Feature Film – “The Boy and the Heron”

Writing (Original Screenplay) – “Anatomy of a Fall” by Justine Triet and Arthur Harari

Writing (Adapted Screenplay) – “American Fiction,” written by Cord Jefferson

Makeup & Hairstyling – Best Makeup & Hairstyling goes to “Poor Things”: Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston

Production Design – “Poor Things”: Shona Heath, James Price, Szusza Mihalek

Costume Design – “Poor Things”: Holly Waddington

International Feature Film – “The Zone of Interest”

Actor in a Supporting Role – Robert Downey Jr.

Visual Effects – “Godzilla Minus One” Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi, and Tatsuji Nojima

Film Editing – “Oppenheimer”: Jennifer Lame

Documentary Short – “The Last Repair Shop,” directed by Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers

Documentary Feature – “20 Days in Mariupol” Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath

CinematographyOppenheimerHoyte van Hoytema

Live-Action Short – “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”: Wes Anderson, Steven Rales

Sound – “The Zone of Interest”: Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn

Music (Original Score) – Oppenheimer, written by Ludwig Goransson

Music (Original Song) “Barbie” – “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

Actor in a Leading Role: Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

Directing: Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

Actress in a Leading Role – Emma Stone, “Poor Things.”

Best Picture – “Oppenheimer”

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Dolores Quintana
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Sweet Lady Jane’s Santa Monica Flagship Faces Temporary Closure: New Owners Offer Solution for Cake Lovers

March 8, 2024

Read more
March 8, 2024

Montana Avenue’s Sweet Lady Jane Bakery Temporarily Shut, Julie Ngu Working to Reopen and Get Cake to Fans By Dolores...
News, Video

(Video) Update: The Recently Re-Opened Bakery Sweet Lady Jane in Santa Monica Has Closed Temporarily

March 8, 2024

Read more
March 8, 2024

A Sign on the Door From the New Owners Notes The Closure is Related to Permits. According to The Note,...

Photo One : Photo Credit A24
News

Director Rose Glass Dives Deep into “Love Lies Bleeding” – A Queer Crime Thriller with Heart

March 8, 2024

Read more
March 8, 2024

Discover the Secrets Behind the Making of This Magical and Intense Lesbian Romance For the release of LOVE LIES BLEEDING,...

Photo: The Motion Picture Academy of Arts and Sciences
News

Oscar 2024 Live Results and Updates from Hollywood’s Biggest Night

March 7, 2024

Read more
March 7, 2024

Check Here on Sunday for the Winners at the Academy Awards You can check back here on Sunday night for...

Photo: Shake Shack
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Predict the Runtime, Win Delicious Rewards! Shake Shack’s Star-Studded Game for Tinseltown’s Biggest Night

March 7, 2024

Read more
March 7, 2024

Shake Shack’s Ultimate Award Show Guessing Game, and You Get the Prizes Get ready for a star-studded evening of predictions...

Photo: LAPD
News

LAPD Nabs Auto Burglar Suspect: Seek Information in Series of Crimes

March 7, 2024

Read more
March 7, 2024

Authorities Arrest Suspect and Recover Stolen Property The Los Angeles Police Department’s (LAPD) West Los Angeles Division Auto Detectives have...
News

Exclusive Wedding Registry Event in the Palisades

March 7, 2024

Read more
March 7, 2024

Calling all fiancé’s! Elizabeth Lamont, a luxury interior design studio and home store located in the Palisades Village is hosting...
News, Video

(Video) Soft Opening of Sweet Lady Jane Beverly Hills

March 7, 2024

Read more
March 7, 2024

We interviewed Julie Ngu, the new owner of Sweet Lady Jane. People kept stopping by to tell their stories and...

Photo: Official
News

Rev Up Your Run: Screenland 5K Takes Over Culver City for an Unforgettable Weekend

March 6, 2024

Read more
March 6, 2024

Culver City’s Annual 5K Run/Walk Brings Fun, Celebrities, and Community Spirit. Culver City is gearing up for the annual Screenland...

Photo: A24
News

Love Lies Bleeding” Sparks Star-Studded LA Premiere with Director Rose Glass and A-List Cast

March 6, 2024

Read more
March 6, 2024

lamorous Red Carpet Affair Sees Kristen Stewart’s Bold Fashion Statement Steal the Spotlight LOVE LIES BLEEDING, the new film from...

Photo: The Motion Picture Academy of Arts and Sciences
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Wolfgang Puck to Wow Celebs at 30th Annual Oscars Governor’s Ball with Luxurious Feast

March 6, 2024

Read more
March 6, 2024

Chef Discusses His Three-Decade Legacy and Teases Decadent Desserts at the Oscars Chef and restauranteur Wolfgang Puck will serve a...
News, Video

(Video) Carve Out Some Peaceful Time for Your Energetic System, Body, Mind, and Soul In Santa Monica’s Premier Wellness Studio

March 6, 2024

Read more
March 6, 2024

IntoMeSea is dedicated to creating a space where we care for, connect to, and transcend the self in order that...
News

One Whole Life: Health Starts in Your Gut

March 5, 2024

Read more
March 5, 2024

Los Angeles-based broth company, OWL Venice, is on a mission to heal the world. OWL stands for One Whole Life...
News

Become Fit ‘N’ Fab Forever With At Home Personal Training

March 5, 2024

Read more
March 5, 2024

By Susan Payne “Age is a number, fitness is a lifestyle.” Santa Monica personal trainer Betsy Mendel truly believes this....

Photo: Culver City
News

Culver City Hosts Community Budget Info Session and Workshop on Wednesday

March 5, 2024

Read more
March 5, 2024

Gain Insights into City Budgeting Process at Veterans Memorial Building Culver City residents are encouraged to attend the upcoming Community...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR