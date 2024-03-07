Oscar 2024 Live Results and Updates from Hollywood’s Biggest Night

Check Here on Sunday for the Winners at the Academy Awards

You can check back here on Sunday night for updates as the Academy Award winners take the stage and for all of the news from the ceremony. In the meantime, here’s all of the current information on the ceremony to come.

As Hollywood is gearing up for the 96th Oscars, the star-studded lineup of presenters promises an unforgettable night. Executive producer and showrunner Raj Kapoor, along with executive producers Molly McNearney and Katy Mullan, revealed an additional list of luminaries set to grace the stage.

Joining the roster of presenters are Emily Blunt, Cynthia Erivo, America Ferrera, Sally Field, Ryan Gosling, Ariana Grande, Ben Kingsley, Melissa McCarthy, Issa Rae, Tim Robbins, Steven Spielberg, Mary Steenburgen, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlize Theron, Christoph Waltz, and Forest Whitaker. The event, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air live on ABC and worldwide on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. EDT/4:00 p.m. PDT.

This star-studded ensemble complements the previously announced presenters, including Mahershala Ali, Bad Bunny, Nicolas Cage, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, Chris Hemsworth, Dwayne Johnson, Michael Keaton, Regina King, Jessica Lange, Jennifer Lawrence, Matthew McConaughey, Kate McKinnon, Rita Moreno, John Mulaney, Lupita Nyong’o, Catherine O’Hara, Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer, Ke Huy Quan, Sam Rockwell, Octavia Spencer, Michelle Yeoh, Ramy Youssef, and Zendaya.

To kick off the glamorous evening, actor and entrepreneur Vanessa Hudgens and multi-hyphenate Julianne Hough will host “The Oscars Red Carpet Show,” airing at 6:30 p.m. EDT/3:30 p.m. PDT on ABC. The 30-minute pre-show, executive produced by David Chamberlin, promises a captivating lead-in to the main event, showcasing Oscar nominees, performers, and presenters in a dynamic red carpet experience.

ABC News will also join the festivities with a live Oscars pre-show, “Countdown to Oscars: On the Red Carpet Live!,” from 1:00-4:00 p.m. EDT/10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. PDT. Hosted by Linsey Davis and Whit Johnson, the coverage will feature live interviews, previews of the awards show, and an exclusive preview of the Governors Ball after-party.

As the night unfolds, “After the Oscars,” a fan-favorite special, will air live at 9:00 a.m. EDT on Monday, March 11, from the Dolby Theatre. Hosted by Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, the show will capture unforgettable moments with the night’s biggest winners as they step offstage.

The 96th Oscars ceremony will take place on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. It will be broadcast live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.