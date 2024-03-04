Metro’s Election Day Gift: FREE Rides on Buses, Trains, Bikes, and Micro-Transit

Free Rides All Day on Election Day, How To Ride for Free on March 5
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) is providing free rides on all Metro buses, trains, bikes, and micro-transit services on Election Day.
Here are the details:
- Metro Trains: Free fares will be available at accessible turnstiles, allowing easy entry to stations.
- Buses: Look for signage indicating free fares on fareboxes and TAP validators.
- Bike Share Program: Enjoy complimentary 30-minute rides using promo code 303524. Users can select 1-Ride at any Metro Bike Share kiosk, online, or in the app, and apply the code at checkout. A credit or debit card is necessary, and the code can be redeemed multiple times throughout the day. After the initial 30 minutes, bike rides incur an additional $1.75 for each half-hour.
- Bike Share Voting Map: An interactive map is available for bikers to locate in-person voting locations and ballot drop boxes at Metro Bike Share’s voting map.
- Metro Micro: The on-demand rideshare service, Metro Micro, is offering free rides with the coupon code Primary24. To book, use the app, visit the website, or call the center at 323-GO-METRO (323-466-3876), and press option 5.
Additionally, Metro has installed secure Vote-By-Mail Drop Boxes at nine major transit locations, open for early voting until 8 p.m. on Election Day:
- Union Station (East Portal)
- El Monte Bus Station (J Line, many local bus lines – plaza area)
- Harbor Freeway Station (C and J Lines – park and ride area)
- Harbor Gateway Transit Center (J Line, many other local lines – transit plaza area)
- Hollywood/Western Station (B Line – plaza area)
- North Hollywood Station (B Line, many other local bus lines – plaza area outside portal)
- Norwalk Station (C Line – east plaza area)
- Westlake/MacArthur Park Station (B/D Line station – plaza area)
- Wilshire/Vermont Station (B and D Lines – courtyard area)