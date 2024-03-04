Metro’s Election Day Gift: FREE Rides on Buses, Trains, Bikes, and Micro-Transit

Free Rides All Day on Election Day, How To Ride for Free on March 5

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) is providing free rides on all Metro buses, trains, bikes, and micro-transit services on Election Day.

Here are the details:

Metro Trains: Free fares will be available at accessible turnstiles, allowing easy entry to stations.

Buses: Look for signage indicating free fares on fareboxes and TAP validators.

Bike Share Program: Enjoy complimentary 30-minute rides using promo code 303524. Users can select 1-Ride at any Metro Bike Share kiosk, online, or in the app, and apply the code at checkout. A credit or debit card is necessary, and the code can be redeemed multiple times throughout the day. After the initial 30 minutes, bike rides incur an additional $1.75 for each half-hour.

Bike Share Voting Map: An interactive map is available for bikers to locate in-person voting locations and ballot drop boxes at Metro Bike Share’s voting map.

Metro Micro: The on-demand rideshare service, Metro Micro, is offering free rides with the coupon code Primary24. To book, use the app, visit the website, or call the center at 323-GO-METRO (323-466-3876), and press option 5.

Additionally, Metro has installed secure Vote-By-Mail Drop Boxes at nine major transit locations, open for early voting until 8 p.m. on Election Day: