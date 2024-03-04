March 5, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City City Council Meeting Recap: Council Approves Budget Adjustments, Plans, and Celebrations

Photo: Culver City

Major Topics Include Financial Amendments and Urban Development

The latest Culver City City Council delved into many crucial matters, approving $2 million in General Fund amendments, scrutinizing the General Plan, backing a car show, and commemorating the 60th anniversary of the Sister City partnership with Uruapan, Mexico.

The Finance Department’s mid-year budget report took center stage, outlining the city’s financial landscape. Despite a dip in sales tax revenue by $1.3 million, utility users’ tax is anticipated to rise by $1.6 million. In response, the city recommended adjustments to various revenue categories, resulting in a net reduction of $358,480.

Chief Financial Officer Lisa Soghor detailed General Fund expenditures, which stand at $89.96 million or 47.4% of projected appropriations. Notably, the increase is attributed to hiring for vacant positions, project approvals, initiatives supporting unhoused individuals, and the acquisition of the Martin B. Retting property. The proposed General Fund mid-year budget amendments, totaling $1.6 million, were approved.

Planning and Development Director Mark Muenzer presented updates on the Draft General Plan and Zoning Code Framework. Initiated in 2019, the General Plan aims for completion in Fall 2024, focusing on residential and mixed-use additions to commercial and industrial corridors, along with increased multi-family residential unit densities. The City Council and Planning Commission offered feedback, highlighting considerations for residential densities, the Inglewood Oil Field, building heights, community engagement, and sustainability.

Tevis Barnes, Director of Housing and Human Services, reported on the city’s homelessness emergency. The update highlighted achievements, including the Wellness Village accommodating 37 guests, the Motel Master Leasing Program assisting 52 individuals, and the Mobile Crisis Team, set to officially launch on March 4th, aiding 14 unhoused neighbors.

The City Council approved a $30,000 Off-Cycle Special Events Grant to the Culver City Exchange Club for the 20th Annual Culver City Car Show, scheduled for May 11th, 2024, in Downtown Culver City. The Sister City delegation from Uruapan, Mexico, was honored with a proclamation, celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Sister City relationship.

The meeting resulted in the approval of cash disbursements from February 3rd through February 16th, 2024, and the approval of minutes from the Regular City Council Meeting on February 12th, 2024.

The following issues were addressed and approved by the City Council members:

Approved amended agreements with AssetWorks, Inc. for $389,433 ($285,133 for four years of annual licensing fees plus $104,300 in one-time training and implementation costs). The web-based, cloud-hosted fleet and facilities management system will be utilized by the Transportation Department, allowing for a more efficient and detailed Transportation Asset Management Master Plan.

Approval of a service agreement with Keen Independent Research LLC for $99,000 for Phase One Preparation of a Racial Equity Action Plan (REAP) for the City of Culver City. Through the REAP, the City aims to improve outcomes for all Culver City residents and institute more targeted strategies to help improve outcomes for diverse community members that have been traditionally excluded from equitable opportunity and growth. The equity consultant will assess inequity in the City’s practices, policies, and procedures. It will set goals that move the City toward equity using a results-based accountability model. It will provide specific tools for City staff to apply the accountability model and a racial equity lens to daily work.

Approval of a five-year services agreement with Marina Landscape Services, Inc. for $117,576 annually for the City-Wide Rain Gardens and Culver Boulevard Maintenance Program. The City has installed five rain gardens throughout the City to comply with stormwater compliance regulations.

Approval of services agreement with WBCP, Inc. for $57,500 for executive recruiting services for the City’s Transportation Department.

Approval of serves agreement with Insight Investment to provide investment advisory and portfolio management services. Based on the value of the City’s portfolio as of December 31, 2023, the annual cost of these services is anticipated to be approximately $80,000 in Year 1 of the agreement.

In public hearings, the City Council denied the appeal of one small-cell wireless site and delayed another proposed small-cell wireless site by Crown Castle at 5587 Sepulveda Boulevard and 6292 Buckingham Parkway, respectively. It denied the appeal on the Sepulveda site, while the public hearing on Buckingham will be continued at the next City Council meeting on Monday, March 11th. Council Member Albert Vera Jr. recused himself from the vote on the Sepulveda site.

The City Council adjourned in memory Mark Winogrond, Diane Netzel, Virgie Eskridge. Additional information about each of the topics heard at the City Council meeting can be found in the staff reports and backup attachments for the items, which are posted along with the agenda to the City’s website. The video of the City Council meeting will be made available on the City’s website for viewing.

The next City Council meeting is scheduled for Monday, March 11th.


