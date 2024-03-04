CJ Foods Manufacturing Recalls Trader Joe’s Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings Over Plastic Contamination

62,000 pounds of dumplings recalled after reports of hard plastic in the product

CJ Foods Manufacturing Beaumont Corporation is initiating a recall of approximately 61,839 pounds of steamed chicken soup dumpling products, citing potential contamination with foreign materials, specifically hard plastic from a permanent marker pen. The recall was announced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

Trader Joe’s also issued a recall on the grocery chain’s website, which states, “To Our Valued Customers: We are recalling Trader Joe’s Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings (SKU# 54988) with the best-by date 03.07.25 and lot code C1-1 or C1-2 due to the potential presence of foreign material (plastic). No illnesses or injuries have been reported to date. If you purchased Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings with the best-by date 03.07.25 and lot code C1-1 or C1-2, please discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund.”

Produced on December 7, 2023, the affected steamed chicken soup dumplings are packaged in 6-oz. boxes with plastic trays containing six pieces of “TRADER JOE’S Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings.” The recalled products bear the lot codes “03.07.25.C1-1” and “03.07.25.C1-2,” printed on the side of the box, and the establishment number “P-46009” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The items were distributed to Trader Joe’s retail locations nationwide.

The recall comes in response to consumer complaints, reporting the discovery of hard plastic in Trader Joe’s steamed chicken soup dumplings. As of now, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions or injuries associated with the consumption of these products. However, consumers are urged to contact healthcare providers if any concerns about injuries arise.

FSIS expresses concern that some of the recalled products may still be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these steamed chicken soup dumplings are advised not to consume them. Instead, the products should be discarded or returned to the place of purchase.