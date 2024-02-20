The group held a Shiva or Jewish mourning ceremony as a protest.
(Video) If Not Now Los Angeles Protest at Vice President Kamala Harris’ Home in Brentwood
Atmospheric River Update for Los Angeles, Santa Monica, and Malibu for February 19
Road Closures, Mudslides, and Heaviest Rainfall of This Storm Still on the Way The City of Los Angeles intensified its...
Caltrans Shuts Down NB I-405 Off-Ramp Indefinitely
Motorists Urged to Seek Alternatives Amid Closure Caltrans District 7, has announced revealed that the northbound I-405 off-ramp to Skirball...
Oklahoma Man Pleads Guilty to Threatening LA Schools with Bomb Attacks and Shootings
Angry Man Pleads Guilty To Making Chilling Threats Against Children and Schools Marcus Jamal Sanchez, 45, also known as “Marcus...
Nationwide Recall: RAW FARM Raw Cheddar Cheese Linked to E. Coli Outbreak
RAW FARM LLC collaborates with FDA to recall raw cheddar cheese products In response to a CDC alert about a...
Jamison Properties Reveals the Amara Project: A Vibrantly Designed Multifamily Hub in Sawtelle
Amara Gains Density Bonus Approval and Has Striking Aesthetics At the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and Federal Avenue in...
City Council to Consider Innovative Incentive to Boost Large Family Apartment Construction
City Council President Introduces Density Bonus Plan to Address Housing Needs The Los Angeles City Council will consider a motion...
Los Angeles Gears Up for Another Slow Moving Storm: Prepare Now For Storm
February 18, 2024 Staff Report
National Weather Service Issues Flood Watch for Los Angeles County Even though Los Angeles County is still recovering from the...
(Video) Ghost Kitchen Kitchen United MIX has closed on Third Street Promenade
February 16, 2024 Staff Report
The Kitchen United MIX Location in Westwood is also closed. It’s a Wingstop Now. @culvercitywlanews Ghost Kitchen Kitchen United MIX...
LAPD Seeks Public Help in Fatal Hit-and-Run Investigation in West Los Angeles
February 15, 2024 Staff Report
Authorities Urge Witnesses to Come Forward After Pedestrian Fatality The Los Angeles Police Department West Traffic Division seeks public assistance...
Local Assistance Centers Open for Storm-Impacted Angelenos This Week
February 15, 2024 Staff Report
One-Stop Shops for Recovery Information and Assistance Beginning Thursday, February 15, a trio of LOCAL ASSISTANCE CENTERS (LACs) will open...
Citizen Public Market Launches “Sunday Social” Event with Exclusive Food and Drink Deals
Weekly Event Offers Specially Priced, and Bogo Offers From Vendors and Live Music Excitement is brewing as Citizen Public Market...
Mayor Bass Unveils Permanent Al Fresco Dining Program with Financial Support for Restaurants
Permanent Al Fresco Program Application Process is Now Open For All Mayor Karen Bass has announced the commencement of applications...
Los Angeles Culinary Community Mourns the Untimely Passing of Chef Jonathan Whitener
February 14, 2024 Dolores Quintana
Tributes Pour In for Co-owner of Here’s Looking at You and All Day Baby By Dolores Quintana After the announcement...
Tragic Fire Engulfs Home in Culver City: Two People Found Inside
Los Angeles and Culver City Fire Departments Battle Blaze At 6:55 a.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), with assistance...
(Video) Sundance Fireside Chat Spotlighting Transgender Storytellers
Director Yance Ford talks about his film Power and the dynamics of policing @culvercitywlanews Sundance Fireside Chat Spotlighting Transgender Storytellers....
