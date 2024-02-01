Culver City’s Rainy Week Prep: Updates, Resources, and Community Action

City Officials Gear Up for Heaviest Rainfall – Sandbags to Be Available

As Culver City braces for a significant influx of rainfall, city officials are actively sharing crucial updates, reminders, and resources to ensure community preparedness and safety during the impending rainy weather through a press release aimed at keeping residents aware and safe.

Multiple rainstorms are on the horizon over the next several days. In addition to the precipitation, gusty winds between 35 to 55 mph are predicted to sweep through the area on Thursday and Friday, February 2nd. Residents are advised to prepare for potential challenges, including flooded roads, downed utility wires, trees, and power outages. Looking ahead, next week holds the potential for even more impactful rainfall, beginning on Sunday, February 4th, and persisting throughout the week.

Culver City’s first responders are taking proactive measures to safeguard the community. The Culver City Fire Department has made sand and sandbags available at Fire Station One in downtown Culver City, allowing residents to access up to 10 sandbags per household. The self-serve sandbags are located at the rear of the fire station, and additional sandbags can be obtained at the City Yard on Jefferson Boulevard. Authorities will closely monitor for significant property damage.

The Culver City Police Department, in collaboration with the Housing and Human Services team, will be patrolling flood channels to ensure the well-being of unhoused residents during the rainstorms. The Public Works Department is actively monitoring and clearing major debris throughout the City, while residents are encouraged to aid in trash pickup by placing bins 12 inches from the curb.

Residents are urged to sign up for the City’s alert system, Everbridge, to receive real-time updates on the storm and other pertinent information. Valuable resources and updates are also available on the Culver City Fire Department’s website.

In case of immediate emergencies, residents are reminded to dial 911. For those seeking assistance due to homelessness, the City’s Homeless Services webpage provides relevant information. Adults or families in need of emergency winter shelter can contact the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority at (800) 548-6047 or call 211 for more information. Key city contacts for emergency management and public works can be reached at (310) 253-5900 and (310) 253-6420, respectively. Additional utility contacts can be found on the Culver City website.

As Culver City navigates the challenges posed by the incoming weather, community engagement and preparedness remain paramount. Residents are encouraged to stay informed, be proactive, and utilize available resources to ensure the safety and well-being of all.