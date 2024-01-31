February 1, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

(Video) Salt and Straw finally opened their store in Brentwood

Salt and Straw finally opened their store in Brentwood and it is delicious. It’s located at 11640 San Vicente Boulevard. Don’t forget to stop by for a cone or a hand packed pint from their friendly employees.

@culvercitywlanews Salt and Straw finally opened their store in Brentwood and it is delicious. It's located at 11640 San Vicente Boulevard. Don't forget to stop by for a cone or a hand packed pint from their friendly employees. #icecream #saltandstraw #brentwoodlosangeles @saltandstraw ♬ original sound – westsidetoday
in News, Video
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Trader Joe’s Challenges Labor Board’s Constitutionality Amidst Union-Busting Accusations

January 31, 2024

Read more
January 31, 2024

Constitutional Clash: Grocery Chain Asserts Unconstitutionality in Defense Against NLRB Charges A National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) hearing in Connecticut...

Photo: Instagram: Winston Pies
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Winston Pies Unleashes Cookie Dough Pie Sensation, Just in Time for The Superbowl

January 31, 2024

Read more
January 31, 2024

Indulge in a Touchdown of Flavors With Our Chocolate Chip Cookie Crusted Pie Indulge your taste buds with the latest...

Photo: Facebook
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Chick-fil-A to Possibly Settle A Class Action Lawsuit, Deadline to Apply for Settlement Approaches

January 31, 2024

Read more
January 31, 2024

In Class Action Lawsuit, Chick-fil-A May Pay Out Cash in Pending Settlement Chick-fil-A, Inc. has reached a settlement in a...
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Boosts Arts Scene with $245K in 2024 Performing Arts Grants

January 30, 2024

Read more
January 30, 2024

The City Council Allocates Funds to Support Thirty Arts Organizations The City Council of Culver City has announced the recipients...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

UCLA LPPI Study Reveals Housing Struggles for Latino Renters in Los Angeles County

January 30, 2024

Read more
January 30, 2024

Findings Highlight the Impact of Upcoming Rent Policy Changes on Latino Community As the February 1, 2024, deadline for the...

Photo: Facebook
News, Upbeat Beat

Milestone Achieved: Endeavour Lifted for Display at California Science Center

January 30, 2024

Read more
January 30, 2024

Historic “Soft Mate” Completed in Unprecedented Shuttle Display Project The California Science Center has achieved its aim in the Center’s...

Photo: Culver City Police Department
News

Culver City Police Resolve Nine-Hour Standoff, Apprehend Burglary Suspects

January 29, 2024

Read more
January 29, 2024

Collaborative Efforts Lead to Safe Conclusion of Business Break-In On January 28, 2024, at 10:18 pm, the Culver City Police...

Photo: Facebook
News

Los Angeles Agencies Secure Grant to Combat Domestic Violence Gun Violence

January 29, 2024

Read more
January 29, 2024

LAPD, Court, and Sheriff’s Department Collaborate for Safer Communities The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), along with key partners, Councilmember...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

IRS Unveils Direct File System for Free Tax Filing in 2024 – A Game-Changer for Taxpayers

January 29, 2024

Read more
January 29, 2024

Online Tool, Direct File, to Offer Real-Time Support and Step-by-Step Guidance  The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is set to introduce...

Photo: Google Earth
News, Real Estate

5551 W. Jefferson Blvd Development, Initially Approved in 2016, Gets a Density Boost

January 28, 2024

Read more
January 28, 2024

Revamped Apartment Project Takes Shape on W. Jefferson Boulevard A new project situated at 5551 W. Jefferson Boulevard, originally greenlit...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Tax Relief on the Horizon for Homeowners as Mortgage Rates Soar in 2024

January 28, 2024

Read more
January 28, 2024

Mortgage Interest Deduction Offers Potential Savings Amidst Rising Rates Amidst the economic rebound from the pandemic, home mortgage rates have...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Rent Trends Diverge Across California’s Metros: Los Angeles Bucks Statewide Decline

January 28, 2024

Read more
January 28, 2024

December 2023 Report from Rent.com Highlights Varied Rental Market Shifts Rent prices in California’s major metropolitan areas experienced a year-over-year...
News

Join UCLA’s Innovative Memory Research Study!

January 26, 2024

Read more
January 26, 2024

Are you ready to contribute to groundbreaking research and help shape the future of memory treatments? Do you sometimes find...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Impending Atmospheric River Threatens West Coast with Deluge and Gale Force Winds

January 25, 2024

Read more
January 25, 2024

Series of Two to Three Storms Could Cause Heavy Rain, High Surf and Winds A significant atmospheric river has been...

Photo: Culver City
News, Real Estate

Culver City City Council Meeting Summary, January 22, 2024

January 25, 2024

Read more
January 25, 2024

City Council’s Most Recent Decisions in the Latest Meeting In a recent session, Culver City’s City Council made significant decisions,...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR