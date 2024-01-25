LAPD Unveils 2023 Crime Stats: Homicides Down, Traffic-Related Deaths Rise

Records Show Drop in Homicides Amidst Alarming Rise in Traffic Deaths

During the press conference held at the Police Headquarters on January 24, 2024, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) unveiled the crime statistics for the year 2023, outlining significant reductions in homicides and violent crimes across various city bureaus.

Homicides Show a 17% Decrease

The reported data indicated a notable 17% reduction in homicides in 2023 compared to the previous year. All geographic bureaus within the LAPD witnessed a decline in homicides. Operations-South Bureau led the way with a remarkable 23% reduction.

The homicide clearance rate averaged 76% citywide, with the Operations-West Bureau boasting a remarkable 95% clearance rate. Operations-South Bureau followed with an 81% clearance rate, Operations-Valley Bureau at 80%, and Operations-Central Bureau at a 64% clearance rate.

Violent Crimes Exhibit a Decrease

Citywide violent crimes saw a 3.2% decrease in 2023, contrasting the 1.9% increase in Citywide Part 1 Crimes. Notably, victims shot in 2023 decreased by 10% (127 fewer victims) compared to 2022.

Operations-Central Bureau experienced the most substantial drop, witnessing a 14% reduction (-65) in victims shot during 2023.

The decrease in shooting victims could possibly be related, in part, to the LAPD seizing 8,154 firearms, including 1,232 identified as “ghost guns.” This marked a 28% decrease in the identification of ghost guns compared to 2022.

Property Crimes and Thefts Show Mixed Trends

Citywide property crimes exhibited a 3.5% increase in 2023. Motor vehicle thefts increased by 2%, with Kia and Hyundai vehicles accounting for notable percentages.

Theft-related “flash robberies” saw a significant spike, prompting the implementation of the Organized Retail Theft Task Force in August 2023. Since its inception, the task force has contributed to a 33% reduction in flash robberies compared to the pre-task force period.

The task force conducted 109 search warrants, resulting in 128 arrests and the recovery of 15 firearms, along with more than $150,000 in stolen property.

Traffic-Related Deaths Surpass Homicides for the First Time in Nine Years

A concerning shift occurred in 2023 as traffic crash-related deaths surpassed homicides for the first time in nine years. Irresponsible and illegal acts behind the wheel, such as DUI-related crashes and felony hit-and-run incidents, contributed to this shift.

Felony hit-and-run traffic crashes resulting in death increased by 23%.

DUI-related crashes resulting in death increased by 32%.

Traffic crashes involving pedestrian fatalities rose by almost 13%.

The LAPD, acknowledging these alarming trends, has incorporated traffic safety goals into its 2023-2025 Strategic Plan, focusing on public education and enforcement measures.The comprehensive report emphasizes LAPD’s commitment to community safety and highlights ongoing efforts to address evolving crime trends. To explore the complete report, visit here.