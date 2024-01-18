Culver City Police Hunt Armed Robbery Suspects After Brazen Incident on Washington Boulevard

Victim Robbed at Gunpoint – Authorities Seek Public Assistance in Identifying Culprits

On Thursday, January 11, 2024, at around 8:38 pm, the Culver City Police responded to a reported armed robbery in the 12500 block of Washington Boulevard.

The victim recounted that earlier in the day, at approximately 2:13 pm, he was cycling eastbound on the south sidewalk in the same block. As he passed a white 4-door sedan parked along the sidewalk, the vehicle’s occupants inquired, “Where are you from?” Without responding, the victim continued riding away. Upon reaching the corner of Washington Boulevard and Neosho Avenue, the suspect vehicle blocked the victim’s path by pulling into the crosswalk.

A suspect (S-1) exited the front passenger side, brandishing a firearm and aiming it at the victim’s stomach. The suspect repeated the question, “Where are you from?” and demanded the victim surrender his gold chain necklace. Another suspect (S-2) exited the rear passenger side, approached from behind, and forcefully took the chain necklace. Subsequently, both suspects returned to the vehicle, fleeing eastbound on Washington Boulevard.

Suspects and Details:

Suspect 1 (S-1): Male, Hispanic, 17-18 years old, approximately 5’2″, thin build, wearing skinny jeans and a black beanie.

Suspect 2 (S-2): Male, Black, 17-18 years old, approximately 5’5″, thin build, short afro-style hair, wearing a red and blue windbreaker.

Suspect 3: Male, Hispanic, 17-18 years old.

Suspect 4: Male, Hispanic, 17-18 years old.

Weapon: Handgun

Vehicle: White, 4-door, Sedan

Property Taken: 1 gold chain

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Culver City Police Department Public Information Officer Jennifer Atenza at (310) 253-6120 or the Watch Commander at (310) 253-6202.