Critics Choice Awards 2024: Full Winners List at the Ceremony Held in Santa Monica

Photo: Critics Choice Awards

Comedian Chelsea Handler Hosts, Margot Robbie, James Mangold, and More 

By Dolores Quintana

In a ceremony hosted by comedian Chelsea Handler, the Critics Choice Association presented the 2024 Critics Choice Awards. Handler apparently shaded her ex-boyfriend Jo Koy, who was the host of the Golden Globes ceremony and was criticized for his opening monologue with a well-placed quip. 

Presenters at the ceremony included Margot Robbie, who presented the SeeHer Award to America Ferrera, while James Mangold took the stage to honor Harrison Ford with the Career Achievement Award. Additional presenters include Abigail Spencer, Angela Bassett, Anthony Ramos, Ashley Madekwe, Awkwafina, Bella Ramsey, Brendan Fraser, Carla Gugino, Daniel Levy, David Duchovny, David Oyelowo, Donald Faison, Gael García Bernal, Giacomo Gianniotti, Jason Segel, Jenny Slate, Jessica Williams, John Krasinski, Jon Cryer, Kaley Cuoco, Ke Huy Quan, Mandy Moore, Meg Ryan, Natasha Lyonne, Nicholas Braun, Oprah Winfrey, Phil Dunster, Ramy Youssef, Sandra Oh and Vanessa Morgan.

Here is a full list of the winners at the Critics Choice Awards ceremony presented at Barker Hanger in Santa Monica on Sunday, January 14, 2024. 

BEST PICTURE
Oppenheimer

BEST DIRECTOR
Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

BEST ACTOR
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

BEST ACTRESS
Emma Stone – Poor Things

BEST LIMITED SERIES
Beef (Netflix)

BEST DRAMA SERIES
Succession (HBO | Max)

BEST COMEDY SERIES
The Bear (FX)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO | Max)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO | Max)

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE
Oppenheimer

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (FX)

BEST SONG
“I’m Just Ken” – Barbie

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Steven Yeun – Beef (Netflix)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Ali Wong – Beef (Netflix)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear (FX)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown (Netflix)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Maria Bello – Beef (Netflix)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

BEST COMEDY (non-televised)
Barbie

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY (non-televised)
Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach – Barbie

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY (non-televised)
Cord Jefferson – American Fiction

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM (non-televised)
Anatomy of a Fall

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS (non-televised)
Oppenheimer

BEST EDITING (non-televised)
Jennifer Lame – Oppenheimer

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY (non-televised)
Hoyte van Hoytema – Oppenheimer

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN (non-televised)
Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer – Barbie

BEST COSTUME DESIGN (non-televised)
Jacqueline Durran – Barbie

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP (non-televised)
Barbie

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE (non-televised)
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

BEST SCORE (non-televised)
Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS (non-televised)
Dominic Sessa – The Holdovers

BEST TALK SHOW (non-televised)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO | Max)

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION (non-televised)
Quiz Lady (Hulu)

BEST ANIMATED SERIES (non-televised)
Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Netflix)

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES (non-televised)
Lupin (Netflix)BEST COMEDY SPECIAL (non-televised)
John Mulaney: Baby J (Netflix)

