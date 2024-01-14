Critics Choice Awards 2024: Full Winners List at the Ceremony Held in Santa Monica

Comedian Chelsea Handler Hosts, Margot Robbie, James Mangold, and More
By Dolores Quintana
In a ceremony hosted by comedian Chelsea Handler, the Critics Choice Association presented the 2024 Critics Choice Awards. Handler apparently shaded her ex-boyfriend Jo Koy, who was the host of the Golden Globes ceremony and was criticized for his opening monologue with a well-placed quip.
Presenters at the ceremony included Margot Robbie, who presented the SeeHer Award to America Ferrera, while James Mangold took the stage to honor Harrison Ford with the Career Achievement Award. Additional presenters include Abigail Spencer, Angela Bassett, Anthony Ramos, Ashley Madekwe, Awkwafina, Bella Ramsey, Brendan Fraser, Carla Gugino, Daniel Levy, David Duchovny, David Oyelowo, Donald Faison, Gael García Bernal, Giacomo Gianniotti, Jason Segel, Jenny Slate, Jessica Williams, John Krasinski, Jon Cryer, Kaley Cuoco, Ke Huy Quan, Mandy Moore, Meg Ryan, Natasha Lyonne, Nicholas Braun, Oprah Winfrey, Phil Dunster, Ramy Youssef, Sandra Oh and Vanessa Morgan.
Here is a full list of the winners at the Critics Choice Awards ceremony presented at Barker Hanger in Santa Monica on Sunday, January 14, 2024.
BEST PICTURE
Oppenheimer
BEST DIRECTOR
Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
BEST ACTOR
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
BEST ACTRESS
Emma Stone – Poor Things
BEST LIMITED SERIES
Beef (Netflix)
BEST DRAMA SERIES
Succession (HBO | Max)
BEST COMEDY SERIES
The Bear (FX)
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO | Max)
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO | Max)
BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE
Oppenheimer
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX)
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (FX)
BEST SONG
“I’m Just Ken” – Barbie
BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Steven Yeun – Beef (Netflix)
BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Ali Wong – Beef (Netflix)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear (FX)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown (Netflix)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Maria Bello – Beef (Netflix)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
BEST COMEDY (non-televised)
Barbie
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY (non-televised)
Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach – Barbie
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY (non-televised)
Cord Jefferson – American Fiction
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM (non-televised)
Anatomy of a Fall
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS (non-televised)
Oppenheimer
BEST EDITING (non-televised)
Jennifer Lame – Oppenheimer
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY (non-televised)
Hoyte van Hoytema – Oppenheimer
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN (non-televised)
Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer – Barbie
BEST COSTUME DESIGN (non-televised)
Jacqueline Durran – Barbie
BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP (non-televised)
Barbie
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE (non-televised)
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
BEST SCORE (non-televised)
Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer
BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS (non-televised)
Dominic Sessa – The Holdovers
BEST TALK SHOW (non-televised)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO | Max)
BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION (non-televised)
Quiz Lady (Hulu)
BEST ANIMATED SERIES (non-televised)
Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Netflix)
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES (non-televised)
Lupin (Netflix)BEST COMEDY SPECIAL (non-televised)
John Mulaney: Baby J (Netflix)