Vegetarian Restaurant Planta’s New Happy Hour: Exciting Discounts on Drinks and Appetizers

Indulge in Happy Hour Bliss at Planta Brentwood and Marina Del Rey Locations

By Dolores Quintana

Planta Restaurant, the 100% plant-based restaurant with locations in Brentwood and Marina Del Rey, now has Happy Hour on weekdays, Monday through Friday, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

During those hours, select beers and wines are available at a discount, as are two special cocktails, ‘Tinis including espresso: vodka, espresso, vanilla, cinnamon, dirty: vodka, castelvetrano olive brine, lychee: gin, lychee, lemon and Herb Your Enthusiasm, a thai chili-infused tequila, lime, pineapple, mint, Thai basil concoction.

Appetizers that are available are the Croquetas made with mushroom bacon, cashew mozzarella, cilantro, garlic aioli, Pumpkin Seed Guacamole made with pico de gallo, cilantro, lime, tajin tortilla chips, and the Potato Chorizo Quesadilla made with cashew mozzarella, tomatillo salsa, which does contain nuts.

Planta Brentwood is located at 11754 San Vicente Blvd, and Planta Cocina in Marina Del Rey is located at 4625 Admiralty Way Ste.104.