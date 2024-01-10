Discover the Ultimate Cheeseburger Experience: Yelp Reveals the Best in Every State, and It’s Not In-N-Out

Hollywood Burger Takes the Crown for California’s Best Cheeseburger According to Yelp’s 2023 Rankings

By Dolores Quintana

While everyone in Los Angeles loves In-N-Out Burger, Yelp has come through with the top cheeseburger restaurant in each of the 50 states and the best cheeseburger, according to Yelpers, and Yelp’s methodology is right here in Los Angeles, and it’s not In-N-Out.

The methodology is as follows: “This is a list of the Top Cheeseburgers in every State in 2023 according to Yelp. We identified businesses in the food and restaurants category on Yelp, with a large concentration of reviews mentioning “cheeseburger,” and then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning “cheeseburger,” between January 1, 2023, and July 20, 2023. This list looked at businesses in the United States. All businesses were marked open on Yelp as of July 20, 2023. When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of July 20, 2023.”

According to Yelp, the best cheeseburger in the state of California is For The Win in Hollywood.

The restaurant is known for its paper-thin smash burgers that they “gyrate” five times while they are on the grill. From all reports, the edges of the burgers are crisp. Their website describes the restaurant’s burgers this way: “Our Burgers Are Made Using the Highest Quality Ground Beef. They’re Smashed With Grilled Onions and Served on a Toasted Martin’s Potato Bun With Pickles and Our Homemade Fry Sauce. Our Fried Chicken Sandwiches Are Served With Mayonnaise and Pickles Also on a Martin’s Potato Bun, With an Addition of Lettuce and Tomato for the Deluxe. *Prices May Differ Between Locations.”

Additionally, the restaurant has a burger challenge for any customer brave enough to take it on. The Undefeated Burger Challenge is a cheeseburger with 10 patties and all the extras. If you can finish it in five minutes, you win your meal and free bacon cheeseburger combos for six months.

The restaurant is located at 6221 Franklin Avenue and is open from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily.