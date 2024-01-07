Proposed Seven-Story Development Being Considered Near 405 Freeway

Development Envisions 92 Apartments and Affordable Housing Options

A group of petite residential structures in Sawtelle, located near the 405 Freeway, is slated for redevelopment into housing, according to an application submitted to the Los Angeles Department of City Planning (LADCP) on December 19, as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles.

The planned structure that applicant Elliot Nayssan of EJKS, LLC has submitted to LADCP is earmarked for a site just south of Santa Monica Boulevard at 1717 S. Beloit Avenue. The blueprint entails the demolition of five existing homes to make way for a new seven-story building.

This structure is designed to house 92 apartments, encompassing one-, two-, and three-bedroom configurations, along with parking facilities for 107 vehicles. The project seeks entitlements, including density bonus incentives, allowing for a larger structure than standard zoning regulations would typically permit. In return, 14 of the newly constructed apartments are designated for rent as very low-income affordable housing.

City records indicate that Sam Ghanouni is the architect behind the contemporary low-rise design. Positioned directly east of another Nayssan and Ghanouni collaboration—a 48-unit apartment complex at 1650 Sawtelle Boulevard—the proposed project adds to the ongoing transformation in the area.