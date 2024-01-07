January 8, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Proposed Seven-Story Development Being Considered Near 405 Freeway

Photo: Google Earth

Development Envisions 92 Apartments and Affordable Housing Options

A group of petite residential structures in Sawtelle, located near the 405 Freeway, is slated for redevelopment into housing, according to an application submitted to the Los Angeles Department of City Planning (LADCP) on December 19, as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles.

The planned structure that applicant Elliot Nayssan of EJKS, LLC has submitted to LADCP is earmarked for a site just south of Santa Monica Boulevard at 1717 S. Beloit Avenue. The blueprint entails the demolition of five existing homes to make way for a new seven-story building. 

This structure is designed to house 92 apartments, encompassing one-, two-, and three-bedroom configurations, along with parking facilities for 107 vehicles. The project seeks entitlements, including density bonus incentives, allowing for a larger structure than standard zoning regulations would typically permit. In return, 14 of the newly constructed apartments are designated for rent as very low-income affordable housing.

City records indicate that Sam Ghanouni is the architect behind the contemporary low-rise design. Positioned directly east of another Nayssan and Ghanouni collaboration—a 48-unit apartment complex at 1650 Sawtelle Boulevard—the proposed project adds to the ongoing transformation in the area.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Two Men Indicted for $8.5M Airbnb Scam: Online Rental Fraud Exposed

January 7, 2024

Read more
January 7, 2024

Bait-And-Switch Scheme on Popular Rental Platforms Revealed By Dolores Quintana Two men have been indicted on federal fraud charges, accused...
Breaking News, Crime, News

Arrest Made in Shocking Blair Hills Sexual Assault: Culver City Police Apprehend Suspect

January 5, 2024

Read more
January 5, 2024

Culver City Police Chief Jason Sims Announced the Arrest This Morning Breaking news: There has been an arrest in the...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Los Angeles County Supervisor Urges Retail Giants to Combat Gift Card Scam Affecting Thousands

January 4, 2024

Read more
January 4, 2024

Retail and Drugstore Chains Hit by at Least 5,000 Fraudulent Purchases By Keemia Zhang Late last month, Los Angeles County...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Department Makes Multiple Arrests Across City Over New Year’s Weekend

January 4, 2024

Read more
January 4, 2024

Arrests Include Charges of Strong-Arm Robbery and Stolen Vehicles By Dolores Quintana The Culver City Police Department was busy over...

Photo: Office of Governor Gavin Newsom
News

California Launches $28 Billion Mental Health Overhaul: Proposition 1 on March 2024 Ballot

January 4, 2024

Read more
January 4, 2024

Governor Newsom Signs Bills to Tackle Crisis with $6.38 Billion Investment By Dolores Quintana In a groundbreaking move poised to...
News, Video

(Video) Vicente Foods Celebrates Its 75th Anniversary with LA City Council Member Traci Park

January 3, 2024

Read more
January 3, 2024

Council Member Park Officially Proclaimed Vicente Foods a Park’s Pick! @culvercitywlanews Vicente Foods Celebrates Its 75th Anniversary with LA City...

Photo: Getty Photos
Dining, Food & Drink, News

California Enacts Sweeping Changes: Wage Hikes, Extended Outdoor Dining, and New Alcohol Rules

January 3, 2024

Read more
January 3, 2024

Recent Legislation Impacts Fast-Food Workers, Dining Experiences, and Entertainment Venues By Keemia Zhang The new year marked a number of...

Photo: Primo’s/Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Starbucks Revolutionizes the Drive-Thru Experience: Accepts Reusable Cups At All Stores

January 3, 2024

Read more
January 3, 2024

Starting January 3rd, Starbucks Welcomes Customers’ Personal Cups By Keemia Zhang Famed coffee chain Starbucks has become the first coffee...

Photo: Facebook
News

CCPD Officers De-Escalate Situation on Washington Boulevard Amid Concerns of Mental Health Crisis

January 3, 2024

Read more
January 3, 2024

Police Also Arrest Armed Robbery Suspect in Response to Jefferson Boulevard Theft By Dolores Quintana On December 30, Culver City...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Covid-19 Surges in Los Angeles County: Notable Increases in Cases, Hospitalizations, and Deaths

January 2, 2024

Read more
January 2, 2024

LA County Reinstates Healthcare Facility Mask Mandate  By Dolores Quintana According to the latest weekly press release from the Los...

Photo: Sweet Lady Jane
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Sweet Lady Jane Bakery Closes Permanently

January 2, 2024

Read more
January 2, 2024

Beloved Local Bakery Is No More After 35 Years  By Dolores Quintana Breaking news: Iconic bakery Sweet Lady Jane has...

Photo: LASD
News

LASD Urgently Seeks Help in Locating At-Risk Missing Person, Eric Farquharson, in Marina del Rey

January 2, 2024

Read more
January 2, 2024

Los Angeles Sheriff Appeals to Public for Assistance in Finding Dementia-Stricken Eric Farquharson  The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD)...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Fentanyl Surpasses Meth as Deadliest Street Drug in LA County – Report Reveals Alarming Rise

January 1, 2024

Read more
January 1, 2024

Accidental Fentanyl Overdose Deaths Skyrocket by 1,652% In Los Angeles County, Fentanyl has emerged as the deadliest street drug, surpassing...

Photo: Los Angeles Police Department
News

Pro-Palestinian Protesters Clash with Israel Supporters in Beverly Hills

December 29, 2023

Read more
December 29, 2023

Tensions Rise in Beverly Hills as Demonstrators Converge  In Beverly Hills on Saturday, a sizable assembly of pro-Palestinian demonstrators convened...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Rent Revolt: U.S. Asking Prices Drop 2.1%, Biggest Plummet Since 2020

December 29, 2023

Read more
December 29, 2023

“Midwest Bucks Trend as Rents Rise – New Opportunities for Savvy Renters In November, the median asking rent in the...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR