CCPD Officers De-Escalate Situation on Washington Boulevard Amid Concerns of Mental Health Crisis

Photo: Facebook

Police Also Arrest Armed Robbery Suspect in Response to Jefferson Boulevard Theft

By Dolores Quintana

On December 30, Culver City Police Department officers responded to a service call reporting an individual in the middle of Washington Boulevard attempting to engage in physical altercations. Upon arrival, officers engaged with several nearby witnesses who expressed concerns that the man might be undergoing a mental health crisis.

The officers located the individual seated in his vehicle on Washington Boulevard. During the interaction, the man consistently spat at the officers and directed vulgar language at them. In light of concerns for the safety of both the individual and others present, officers endeavored to establish a connection with him. Utilizing crisis negotiation skills and employing de-escalation tactics, the officers successfully persuaded the man to exit his vehicle. Subsequently, they transported him to the hospital to receive the necessary care.

On December 27, Officers responded to a call for service at a business located on the 11000 block of Jefferson Boulevard. Two repeat theft offenders were reported at the location. The subjects also matched the description of suspects wanted in connection to an armed robbery that had previously occurred at the same location. 

An officer responded and located the subjects. After an investigation, one of the subjects was identified as the armed robbery suspect and was linked to two other theft cases. The suspect was arrested and transported to CCPD jail.

in News
