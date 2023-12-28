Charlie Sheen Assaulted: Malibu Woman Arrested in Shocking Home Incident

Assailant Faces Assault and Burglary Charges, Details of Bizarre Attack

A Malibu woman has been taken into custody on charges of assaulting actor Charlie Sheen, 58, at his residence this week.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to a disturbance call related to battery around 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Electra Schrock, the alleged assailant, was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and residential burglary, as confirmed by the sheriff’s department in a statement to USA TODAY on Friday. Schrock’s court hearing was slated for Friday, December 22.

The sheriff’s department statement noted, “Upon contacting the parties involved, deputies identified Charlie Sheen as a victim of assault.” Although the incident reportedly occurred at Sheen’s residence, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department declined to provide additional details, as reported by the Los Angeles Times and NBC News. Schrock, 47, is facing felony charges, according to sheriff’s department booking records. Sheen called 911.

If convicted on the assault with a deadly weapon charge, carrying force likely to cause bodily injury, Schrock could face a sentence of up to four years in state prison or one year in county jail, in addition to a potential fine of up to $10,000. The residential burglary charge carries a maximum sentence of six years in state prison.

According to TMZ, a source close to Sheen mentioned that he had a conversation with the woman following a prior incident involving a car, suggesting an attempt to reconcile. Additionally, it was reported that the woman had dumped trash in front of Sheen’s door a day before the alleged attack. The woman was subsequently arrested at her residence on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and burglary for allegedly forcibly entering Sheen’s home and assaulting him.