December 22, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Salt & Straw Scoops into Brentwood with Limited Supply of Sold Out Seven-Layer Ice Cream Cakes

Photo: Salt & Straw

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Salt & Straw’s Tyler Malek Craft Irresistible Holiday-Inspired Cake Duo

By Dolores Quintana

Just in time for the most wonderful time of the year, renowned artisanal ice cream creator Salt & Straw debuts its first scoop shop in Brentwood at 11640 San Vicente Boulevard, Suite #104. To celebrate the opening, Salt & Straw introduces a limited supply of their sold-out seven-layer ice cream cakes, exclusively available at the new location while stocks last.

Head Ice Cream Maker Tyler Malek collaborated with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to craft two cake flavors inspired by Dwayne’s holiday favorites and indulgent cheat meals, paying homage to his holiday alter-ego “Dwanta”:

Naughty cake: Seven layers of devilish decadence featuring a coffee-spiked cake base, dark-burned caramel chocolate fudge, whiskey caramel ice cream, sea salt-flecked peanut butter chocolate chip cookie dough, and chocolate-peanut butter puffs.

Nice Cake: A tribute to Dwanta’s beloved coconut banana pancakes, this cake boasts a tender coconut base with vanilla layered with Oregon marionberry jam, rum-spiked Bananas Foster ice cream, and rich peanut butter chocolate ganache. The finishing touch is a generous sprinkling of crisp candied coconut streusel with vanilla and warming spices.

In addition to these delectable cakes, the Brentwood shop offers signature flavors like Sea Salt with Caramel Ribbons, Salted Malted Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, and Pear & Blue Cheese. Throughout December, indulge in holiday-themed flavors such as Toasted White Chocolate & Peppermint Almond (a white chocolate ice cream with chopped SkinnyDipped Almonds® thinly coated in dark chocolate and peppermint sugar), Almond Brittle with Salted Ganache (Tyler’s Grandma Malek’s almond brittle recipe folded in classic vanilla ice cream), and vegan Chocolate Sugar Cookie Dough (chocolate ice cream made with upcycled vegan barley milk, with sugar cookie dough nuggets and raspberry jam).

Co-founder Kim Malek’s dedicated six-year search led to Salt & Straw becoming an integral part of the Brentwood community. Founded in Portland, the brand has been delighting Los Angeles for nearly a decade, collaborating on custom flavors with local favorites like Compartes Chocolate, La Guelaguetza, Green Bar Distillery, Sidecar Donuts, and Kismet restaurant.

Salt & Straw Brentwood welcomes ice cream enthusiasts daily from 11 am to 11 pm.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
News

Amid Soaring COVID-19 Cases, Los Angeles County Urges Vigilance During Festive Season

December 21, 2023

Read more
December 21, 2023

Rising Transmission Rates Prompt Public Health Concerns and Call for Caution By Dolores Quintana As schools break for the holidays...

Photo: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Major Recall: Nearly 320,000 Power XL Air Fryers Pulled Over Burn Risk

December 20, 2023

Read more
December 20, 2023

Empower Brands Initiates Recall Due to Faulty Component By Dolores Quintana In a recent announcement, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Unlock the Magic of the Season: Festive Feasting Across LA’s Top Restaurants this Christmas

December 20, 2023

Read more
December 20, 2023

Indulge in Culinary Delights and Holiday Cheer with Special Menus and Signature Dishes By Dolores Quintana Are you still having...

Photo: Best Bet Pizzeria
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Culver City’s Best Bet Pizzeria Shuts Its Doors; Chef Jason Neroni and The Rose Venice Go Separate Ways

December 20, 2023

Read more
December 20, 2023

A Culinary Shake-Up: Closure of Best Bet Pizzeria and Chef Jason Neroni’s Departure from The Rose Venice  By Dolores Quintana...

Photo: Facebook
News, Upbeat Beat

LAX Announces Updated Runway Closure Schedule for December 2023

December 19, 2023

Read more
December 19, 2023

Additional Closure Date Added for Certain Runways By Dolores Quintana The runway closure schedule at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Fueling Optimism: Gas Prices Dip in Los Angeles County After 78-Day Surge

December 19, 2023

Read more
December 19, 2023

Average Price Falls to $4.715, Offering Relief at the Pump Gas prices have finally gone down just in time for...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

If You Need Special Last Minute Gifts, Let These Artisan Shops and Pop-Ups Help You

December 19, 2023

Read more
December 19, 2023

There’s Still Some Time Left For You to Find Beautiful Gifts That Are Just Right By Dolores Quintana This holiday...

Official
News

Dive into Enchantment: LA’s Immersive Holiday Event, Holiday Road, Returns for its 4th Year

December 19, 2023

Read more
December 19, 2023

Experience the magic with larger-than-life installations, Christmas lights, Santa, and More LA’s leading immersive holiday event, Holiday Road, is back...

Facebook
News

Lost Your Electronic Gadgets in LA? The LAPD May Have Found Them

December 18, 2023

Read more
December 18, 2023

LAPD detectives uncover trove of stolen laptops, iPads, and iPhones By Dolores Quintana If you’ve had your electronic goods stolen...

Getty Photos
News

Homelessness in the United States Soars 12% in a Year, Alarming HUD Report Announces

December 18, 2023

Read more
December 18, 2023

Rising Rents, Reduced Aid Drive Surge; Asian, Hispanic Populations Hit Hardest By Dolores Quintana The Department of Housing and Urban...

Google Earth
News

Armed Robbery Strikes Wells Fargo in West LA, Gun Put To Victim’s Head

December 18, 2023

Read more
December 18, 2023

Mid-Morning Heist Unfolds at Wells Fargo ATM and Parking Lot By Dolores Quintana On Saturday, December 16, in a brazen...

Photo: Aaron Brumer & Associates
News, Real Estate

LA City Planning Commission Greenlights New Sawtelle District Multi-Family Development

December 17, 2023

Read more
December 17, 2023

Approval Includes Density Bonus Incentives For New Building  By Dolores Quintana Six multifamily residential developments in various Los Angeles neighborhoods...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Mayor’s Push for Affordable Housing Sparks Displacement Concerns in LA

December 17, 2023

Read more
December 17, 2023

Renters Face Displacement – Advocates Call for Safeguards By Dolores Quintana In an effort to address the pressing need for...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

City Denies That Upgrades Are Needed Amidst LA’s Largest Rent-Controlled Housing Eviction in 40 Years

December 17, 2023

Read more
December 17, 2023

Barrington Plaza Evictions Coincide with Lavish Makeover Plans  By Dolores Quintana As we have reported previously, tenants of the Barrington...
Community, Culture, Lifestyle, News

(Video) Searching for Gift Ideas?  Check out these for a Holiday win!

December 16, 2023

Read more
December 16, 2023

With something for everyone, Santa Monica Place stands out in the Westside area for Holiday Shopping. @culvercitywlanews With something for...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR