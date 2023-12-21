Salt & Straw Scoops into Brentwood with Limited Supply of Sold Out Seven-Layer Ice Cream Cakes

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Salt & Straw’s Tyler Malek Craft Irresistible Holiday-Inspired Cake Duo

By Dolores Quintana

Just in time for the most wonderful time of the year, renowned artisanal ice cream creator Salt & Straw debuts its first scoop shop in Brentwood at 11640 San Vicente Boulevard, Suite #104. To celebrate the opening, Salt & Straw introduces a limited supply of their sold-out seven-layer ice cream cakes, exclusively available at the new location while stocks last.

Head Ice Cream Maker Tyler Malek collaborated with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to craft two cake flavors inspired by Dwayne’s holiday favorites and indulgent cheat meals, paying homage to his holiday alter-ego “Dwanta”:

Naughty cake: Seven layers of devilish decadence featuring a coffee-spiked cake base, dark-burned caramel chocolate fudge, whiskey caramel ice cream, sea salt-flecked peanut butter chocolate chip cookie dough, and chocolate-peanut butter puffs.

Nice Cake: A tribute to Dwanta’s beloved coconut banana pancakes, this cake boasts a tender coconut base with vanilla layered with Oregon marionberry jam, rum-spiked Bananas Foster ice cream, and rich peanut butter chocolate ganache. The finishing touch is a generous sprinkling of crisp candied coconut streusel with vanilla and warming spices.

In addition to these delectable cakes, the Brentwood shop offers signature flavors like Sea Salt with Caramel Ribbons, Salted Malted Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, and Pear & Blue Cheese. Throughout December, indulge in holiday-themed flavors such as Toasted White Chocolate & Peppermint Almond (a white chocolate ice cream with chopped SkinnyDipped Almonds® thinly coated in dark chocolate and peppermint sugar), Almond Brittle with Salted Ganache (Tyler’s Grandma Malek’s almond brittle recipe folded in classic vanilla ice cream), and vegan Chocolate Sugar Cookie Dough (chocolate ice cream made with upcycled vegan barley milk, with sugar cookie dough nuggets and raspberry jam).

Co-founder Kim Malek’s dedicated six-year search led to Salt & Straw becoming an integral part of the Brentwood community. Founded in Portland, the brand has been delighting Los Angeles for nearly a decade, collaborating on custom flavors with local favorites like Compartes Chocolate, La Guelaguetza, Green Bar Distillery, Sidecar Donuts, and Kismet restaurant.

Salt & Straw Brentwood welcomes ice cream enthusiasts daily from 11 am to 11 pm.