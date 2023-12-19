December 19, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Dive into Enchantment: LA’s Immersive Holiday Event, Holiday Road, Returns for its 4th Year

Official

Experience the magic with larger-than-life installations, Christmas lights, Santa, and More

LA’s leading immersive holiday event, Holiday Road, is back for the 4th year and promises to be brighter and more enchanting than ever. Welcoming over 100,000 people yearly, Holiday Road includes larger-than-life holiday installations, thousands of Christmas lights, Santa and Mrs. Claus, new film activations, and all the holiday cheer. Greater Los Angeles area residents, celebrities, adults, and children alike are expected to return to King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas for the annual holiday experience and family tradition. Holiday Road opens Friday, November 24, during Thanksgiving weekend and takes place for 22+ dates through the end of the year. Tickets are now on sale at HolidayRoadUSA.com.

Holiday Road includes an immersive mile-long walking trail, interactive photo moments, a festive souvenir shop, premium holiday bars, top food trucks, and more. Guests will be transported into a winter wonderland complete with everything from the North Pole, Elf Village, Gingerbread Lane, impressive light tunnels, Christmas tree forests, countless candy canes, and much more! Kids can take their photos with live Santa and sing with carolers on select dates. This year will also offer new lantern art, immersive scenes, and a first-time collaboration and activation with Amazon MGM Studios for the upcoming holiday comedy film Candy Cane Lane.

Main Attractions:

  • Immersive Walking Trail – near mile-long walking trail filled with immersive scene after immersive scene.
  • Photos with LIVE Santa – stop by and take your photo with Santa this year
    • Dates:
      • November 24 – 25
      • December 1-2
      • December 8-9
      • December 15-16
      • December 22-23
  • LIVE Christmas Carolers – listen to some of your favorite holiday songs by our LIVE Carolers as you stroll through our winter village scene
    • Dates:
      • November 24 – 25
      • December 1-2
      • December 8-9
      • December 15-16
      • December 22-23
  • Candy Cane Lane Activation – take a photo at the Carver’s house and experience the magic of Candy Cane Lane, coming to Prime Video beginning December 1 – share your excitement online with #CandyCaneLaneMovie @PrimeVideo
  • Face Painting – stop by our face painting booth and have your child’s face painted with themed and festive options for all ages.
  • Souvenir Shop – pick up a gift full of holiday magic for the kids, such as light-up toys and branded merchandise.
  • Winter Market – check out local vendors specializing in selling holiday gifts, decorations, and apparel.
  • Holiday Bars – stop by one of our premium holiday bars, where the grown-ups get to enjoy a savory cocktail to jumpstart their holiday spirit, lush wine to help them unwind, and craft beer to keep up the cheer.
  • Food Trucks – presenting some of the best food trucks every night
in News
Related Posts
Facebook
News

Lost Your Electronic Gadgets in LA? The LAPD May Have Found Them

December 18, 2023

Read more
December 18, 2023

LAPD detectives uncover trove of stolen laptops, iPads, and iPhones By Dolores Quintana If you’ve had your electronic goods stolen...

Getty Photos
News

Homelessness in the United States Soars 12% in a Year, Alarming HUD Report Announces

December 18, 2023

Read more
December 18, 2023

Rising Rents, Reduced Aid Drive Surge; Asian, Hispanic Populations Hit Hardest By Dolores Quintana The Department of Housing and Urban...

Google Earth
News

Armed Robbery Strikes Wells Fargo in West LA, Gun Put To Victim’s Head

December 18, 2023

Read more
December 18, 2023

Mid-Morning Heist Unfolds at Wells Fargo ATM and Parking Lot By Dolores Quintana On Saturday, December 16, in a brazen...

Photo: Aaron Brumer & Associates
News, Real Estate

LA City Planning Commission Greenlights New Sawtelle District Multi-Family Development

December 17, 2023

Read more
December 17, 2023

Approval Includes Density Bonus Incentives For New Building  By Dolores Quintana Six multifamily residential developments in various Los Angeles neighborhoods...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Mayor’s Push for Affordable Housing Sparks Displacement Concerns in LA

December 17, 2023

Read more
December 17, 2023

Renters Face Displacement – Advocates Call for Safeguards By Dolores Quintana In an effort to address the pressing need for...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

City Denies That Upgrades Are Needed Amidst LA’s Largest Rent-Controlled Housing Eviction in 40 Years

December 17, 2023

Read more
December 17, 2023

Barrington Plaza Evictions Coincide with Lavish Makeover Plans  By Dolores Quintana As we have reported previously, tenants of the Barrington...
Community, Culture, Lifestyle, News

(Video) Searching for Gift Ideas?  Check out these for a Holiday win!

December 16, 2023

Read more
December 16, 2023

With something for everyone, Santa Monica Place stands out in the Westside area for Holiday Shopping. @culvercitywlanews With something for...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

New Year’s Dinner Specials Coming to Hotel Casa Del Mar

December 15, 2023

Read more
December 15, 2023

A Seaside Celebration To Ring In 2024 in Style Hotel Casa Del Mar will celebrate the arrival of 2024 in...

Photo: Los Angeles Sheriffs Department
News

Mailroom Burglaries and Arson: Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Asks For Community Assistance

December 15, 2023

Read more
December 15, 2023

West Hollywood Station Seeks Assistance in Locating Suspect Christian Wood  By Dolores Quintana In a plea for public cooperation, the...
News, Video

(Video) Enjoy Art and Culture at Theatre Raymond Jabbaz in Century City

December 15, 2023

Read more
December 15, 2023

You’ll find music, dance, theatre, films, and more. @culvercitywlanews Enjoy Art and Culture at Theatre Raymond Jabbaz in Century City....

Photo: LA Public Health
News

Rising Cases, New Strains, and Long COVID Risk: Stay Informed and Vaccinated for a Safer Winter

December 15, 2023

Read more
December 15, 2023

Urgent Alert: COVID-19 Surge Hits Los Angeles County – Take Action Now By Dolores Quintana Three weeks post-Thanksgiving, Los Angeles...

Photo: Primal Kitchen
News

Primal Kitchen and Poppa Joe’s Give Away 1,000+ FREE Turkey Sandwiches with Exclusive Cranberry Mayo

December 14, 2023

Read more
December 14, 2023

Primal Kitchen’s Merry Mayo Mobile Lands at Mar Vista Farmers’ Market By Dolores Quintana In the spirit of celebrating the...
Community, Culture, Dining, Lifestyle, News

(Video) Make sure to Check out Bobs Market for their wine selection this Holiday season

December 14, 2023

Read more
December 14, 2023

Bobs Market in Santa Monica is known for only having the best selection and their wine game this Holiday season...

Birdie G’s
Dining, News

8 Nights at Birdie G’s Review: A Marvelous Feast in the Spirit of the Holidays

December 14, 2023

Read more
December 14, 2023

Guest Chefs, Great Food, and Flaming Cocktails In Santa Monica  By Dolores Quintana Birdie G’s, the restaurant helmed by Chef...

Credit: Water Grill
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Celebrate the Season Stress-Free with Christmas Culinary Delights from Top LA Restaurants

December 14, 2023

Read more
December 14, 2023

Discover the Festive Feast: Christmas Meals to Go and Restaurants Open on Christmas Here comes another holiday, Christmas Eve and...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR