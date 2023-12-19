Dive into Enchantment: LA’s Immersive Holiday Event, Holiday Road, Returns for its 4th Year

Experience the magic with larger-than-life installations, Christmas lights, Santa, and More

LA’s leading immersive holiday event, Holiday Road, is back for the 4th year and promises to be brighter and more enchanting than ever. Welcoming over 100,000 people yearly, Holiday Road includes larger-than-life holiday installations, thousands of Christmas lights, Santa and Mrs. Claus, new film activations, and all the holiday cheer. Greater Los Angeles area residents, celebrities, adults, and children alike are expected to return to King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas for the annual holiday experience and family tradition. Holiday Road opens Friday, November 24, during Thanksgiving weekend and takes place for 22+ dates through the end of the year. Tickets are now on sale at HolidayRoadUSA.com.

Holiday Road includes an immersive mile-long walking trail, interactive photo moments, a festive souvenir shop, premium holiday bars, top food trucks, and more. Guests will be transported into a winter wonderland complete with everything from the North Pole, Elf Village, Gingerbread Lane, impressive light tunnels, Christmas tree forests, countless candy canes, and much more! Kids can take their photos with live Santa and sing with carolers on select dates. This year will also offer new lantern art, immersive scenes, and a first-time collaboration and activation with Amazon MGM Studios for the upcoming holiday comedy film Candy Cane Lane.

Main Attractions:

Immersive Walking Trail – near mile-long walking trail filled with immersive scene after immersive scene.

Photos with LIVE Santa – stop by and take your photo with Santa this year Dates: November 24 – 25 December 1-2 December 8-9 December 15-16 December 22-23



LIVE Christmas Carolers – listen to some of your favorite holiday songs by our LIVE Carolers as you stroll through our winter village scene Dates: November 24 – 25 December 1-2 December 8-9 December 15-16 December 22-23



Candy Cane Lane Activation – take a photo at the Carver’s house and experience the magic of Candy Cane Lane, coming to Prime Video beginning December 1 – share your excitement online with #CandyCaneLaneMovie @PrimeVideo

Face Painting – stop by our face painting booth and have your child’s face painted with themed and festive options for all ages.

Souvenir Shop – pick up a gift full of holiday magic for the kids, such as light-up toys and branded merchandise.

Winter Market – check out local vendors specializing in selling holiday gifts, decorations, and apparel.

Holiday Bars – stop by one of our premium holiday bars, where the grown-ups get to enjoy a savory cocktail to jumpstart their holiday spirit, lush wine to help them unwind, and craft beer to keep up the cheer.