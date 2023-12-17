December 18, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

LA City Planning Commission Greenlights New Sawtelle District Multi-Family Development

Photo: Aaron Brumer & Associates

Approval Includes Density Bonus Incentives For New Building 

By Dolores Quintana

Six multifamily residential developments in various Los Angeles neighborhoods have received the green light to proceed, as confirmed by the Los Angeles City Planning Commission’s votes on December 14. One of the six is located in the Sawtelle District of West Los Angeles. 

The Commission approved density bonus incentives for a proposed project located at 2662-2668 S. Barrington Avenue in Sawtelle, a short distance south of the I-10 Freeway. The project, presented by applicant 2662 and 2668 S. Barrington Ave., LLC, involves the demolition of two existing single-family dwellings to pave the way for a new five-story, 21-unit apartment building. 

This development will include three units designated for very low-income affordable housing, with parking accommodations for 39 vehicles provided in a semi-subterranean garage.

The design for the apartment complex is being handled by Aaron Brumer & Associates, and renderings depict a contemporary low-rise structure. The project signifies a step forward in meeting the city’s housing demands and incorporating affordable housing options within the community.

in News, Real Estate
