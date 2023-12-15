New Year’s Dinner Specials Coming to Hotel Casa Del Mar

A Seaside Celebration To Ring In 2024 in Style

Hotel Casa Del Mar will celebrate the arrival of 2024 in grand style by hosting two dinner specials — the first from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and the second at 8:30 p.m., followed by a seaside celebration.

First Dinner Seating (5:00 PM – 6:30 PM):

A four-course prix fixe menu is priced at $190 per person (menu attached).

Reservations can be made at Eventbrite.

Second Dinner Seating (8:30 PM):

A four-course prix fixe menu priced at $750 per couple

Reservations can be made at Eventbrite.

Access to the New Year’s Eve party is included.

Complimentary three drink tickets.

New Year’s Eve Party:

Venue: Lobby Lounge & Terrazza.

VIP Tables, Cabanas, and other options are available for purchase at Eventbrite.

Inclusive of heavy tray pass hors d’oeuvres and a midnight Champagne toast.

General admission is priced at $225 per person.

Note: On New Year’s Day, breakfast will be served at Terrazza starting at 7:00 AM, followed by brunch at 11:00 AM.