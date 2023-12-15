Mailroom Burglaries and Arson: Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Asks For Community Assistance

West Hollywood Station Seeks Assistance in Locating Suspect Christian Wood

By Dolores Quintana

In a plea for public cooperation, the West Hollywood Station is seeking assistance in locating Christian Wood, a 37-year-old male White adult, identified as the suspect in a series of mailroom burglaries that have plagued the City of West Hollywood. The burglaries spanned from September 2023 to November 2023, with one incident involving arson.

Mr. Wood, with a history of run-ins with the law, has faced numerous prior arrests for offenses including burglary, mail theft, identity theft, robbery, and other theft-related violations. Additionally, he carries an outstanding warrant for violating parole, making him a “Parolee at Large.”

Detective Zeff of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department at the West Hollywood Station is leading the investigation and is urging anyone with information regarding Mr. Wood’s whereabouts to come forward. Detective Zeff can be reached at (310) 855-8850.

For those who wish to provide information anonymously, “LA Crime Stoppers” offers a secure avenue for tips. Anonymous tips can be submitted by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477). Alternatively, individuals can use their smartphones to download the “P3Tips” App from Google Play or the Apple App Store. The online option is also available through the website: http://lacrimestoppers.org.