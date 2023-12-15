December 15, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Mailroom Burglaries and Arson: Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Asks For Community Assistance

Photo: Los Angeles Sheriffs Department

West Hollywood Station Seeks Assistance in Locating Suspect Christian Wood 

By Dolores Quintana

In a plea for public cooperation, the West Hollywood Station is seeking assistance in locating Christian Wood, a 37-year-old male White adult, identified as the suspect in a series of mailroom burglaries that have plagued the City of West Hollywood. The burglaries spanned from September 2023 to November 2023, with one incident involving arson.

Mr. Wood, with a history of run-ins with the law, has faced numerous prior arrests for offenses including burglary, mail theft, identity theft, robbery, and other theft-related violations. Additionally, he carries an outstanding warrant for violating parole, making him a “Parolee at Large.”

Detective Zeff of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department at the West Hollywood Station is leading the investigation and is urging anyone with information regarding Mr. Wood’s whereabouts to come forward. Detective Zeff can be reached at (310) 855-8850.

For those who wish to provide information anonymously, “LA Crime Stoppers” offers a secure avenue for tips. Anonymous tips can be submitted by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477). Alternatively, individuals can use their smartphones to download the “P3Tips” App from Google Play or the Apple App Store. The online option is also available through the website: http://lacrimestoppers.org.

in News
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) Enjoy Art and Culture at Theatre Raymond Jabbaz in Century City

December 15, 2023

Read more
December 15, 2023

You’ll find music, dance, theatre, films, and more. @culvercitywlanews Enjoy Art and Culture at Theatre Raymond Jabbaz in Century City....

Photo: LA Public Health
News

Rising Cases, New Strains, and Long COVID Risk: Stay Informed and Vaccinated for a Safer Winter

December 15, 2023

Read more
December 15, 2023

Urgent Alert: COVID-19 Surge Hits Los Angeles County – Take Action Now By Dolores Quintana Three weeks post-Thanksgiving, Los Angeles...

Photo: Primal Kitchen
News

Primal Kitchen and Poppa Joe’s Give Away 1,000+ FREE Turkey Sandwiches with Exclusive Cranberry Mayo

December 14, 2023

Read more
December 14, 2023

Primal Kitchen’s Merry Mayo Mobile Lands at Mar Vista Farmers’ Market By Dolores Quintana In the spirit of celebrating the...
Community, Culture, Dining, Lifestyle, News

(Video) Make sure to Check out Bobs Market for their wine selection this Holiday season

December 14, 2023

Read more
December 14, 2023

Bobs Market in Santa Monica is known for only having the best selection and their wine game this Holiday season...

Birdie G’s
Dining, News

Eight Nights at Birdie G’s Review: A Marvelous Feast in the Spirit of the Holidays

December 14, 2023

Read more
December 14, 2023

Guest Chefs, Great Food, and Flaming Cocktails In Santa Monica  By Dolores Quintana Birdie G’s, the restaurant helmed by Chef...

Credit: Water Grill
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Celebrate the Season Stress-Free with Christmas Culinary Delights from Top LA Restaurants

December 14, 2023

Read more
December 14, 2023

Discover the Festive Feast: Christmas Meals to Go and Restaurants Open on Christmas Here comes another holiday, Christmas Eve and...

Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Doritos and Empirical Debut the First Nacho Cheese Spirit—Limited-Edition Release

December 13, 2023

Read more
December 13, 2023

Dive into the Multi-Sensorial Experience of the Iconic Doritos Flavor in a Bottle By Dolores Quintana Doritos and global flavor...
News

Well Marriage Center Aims to Improve Relationships with 2 Los Angeles Locations

December 13, 2023

Read more
December 13, 2023

By Susan Payne A new marriage counseling center in Los Angeles is hoping to change how the therapeutic world handles...

Photo: Metro LA
News, Upbeat Beat

Metro Unveils Major Service Enhancements for Light Rail and Bus Lines Starting December 10

December 12, 2023

Read more
December 12, 2023

Revamped Schedules, Route Adjustments Aim to Improve Service By Keemia Zhang Metro is implementing a number of improvements to their...

Photo: Ridwell
News, Upbeat Beat

Ridwell Expands Eco-Friendly Mission Across LA, Targeting Hard-to-Recycle Items

December 12, 2023

Read more
December 12, 2023

Company Collects “Hard-to-Recycle” Items To Reduce Waste  By Keemia Zhang Ridwell, a social purpose company that helps communities recycle and...

Photo: Culver City Police Department
News

Culver City Police Investigate Sexual Assault; Seek Public Assistance to Identify Suspect

December 12, 2023

Read more
December 12, 2023

Early Morning Sexual Assault, Video Evidence Gives Police Suspect Description By Dolores Quintana On December 2, 2023, at approximately 7:46...

Photo: Culver City
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Elects First Woman of Color as Mayor in Historic City Council Vote

December 12, 2023

Read more
December 12, 2023

Vice Mayor McMorrin, Elected on Monday Night During City Council Meeting By Dolores Quintana The City of Culver City achieved...
Community, Culture, Lifestyle, News

(Video) The BEST Holiday Shopping at Santa Monica Place – sneak peek!

December 12, 2023

Read more
December 12, 2023

With something for everyone, Santa Monica Place stands out in the Westside area for Holiday Shopping. @culvercitywlanews With something for...
News, Video

(Video) Sogno Toscano Inverted Happy Hour and Breakfast

December 12, 2023

Read more
December 12, 2023

Located at 1512 Montana Avenue has an inverted happy hour on weekdays, from 8:30am to 10:30am, giving guests 50% off...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Arrest Suspect in Armed Robbery of Marijuana Shipment

December 11, 2023

Read more
December 11, 2023

Quick Response and Tech Aid Lead to Detention of Suspect Within 24 Hours By Dolores Quintana On the evening of...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR