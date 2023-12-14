Primal Kitchen and Poppa Joe’s Give Away 1,000+ FREE Turkey Sandwiches with Exclusive Cranberry Mayo

Primal Kitchen’s Merry Mayo Mobile Lands at Mar Vista Farmers’ Market

By Dolores Quintana

In the spirit of celebrating the true star of holiday feasts—the leftovers—Primal Kitchen, a prominent better-for-you condiment brand, is joining forces with Poppa Joe’s in Los Angeles to conclude their highly successful holiday roadshow. This dynamic collaboration aims to surprise and delight holiday enthusiasts with over 1,000 complimentary turkey sandwiches featuring the exclusive “Leftovers’ Best Friend™” Cranberry Mayo.

Following triumphant stops in Chicago and New York, where demand exceeded supply, the Primal Kitchen and Poppa Joe’s team is bringing the festivities to Mar Vista Farmers’ Market on Sunday, December 17th, starting at 9 a.m. The Merry Mayo Mobile will be on-site, offering hungry shoppers an enticing sandwich crafted by the local favorite, Poppa Joe’s, featuring Primal Kitchen’s holiday-exclusive Cranberry Mayo. This innovative mayo combines the creamy richness of the brand’s best-selling classic mayo, made with avocado oil, with a subtly sweet cranberry flavor.

In addition to the delectable free sandwiches, Primal Kitchen is introducing a special “Buy One, Get One” offer, available on-site for redemption at participating retailers across the region. The exclusive Cranberry Mayo can be found at Sprouts Farmers Market, Earth Fare, Fresh Thyme, and select Target locations. It is also available online at Thrive Market and PrimalKitchen.com at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $11.99.

Don’t miss this chance to savor the perfect post-holiday treat. Join Primal Kitchen and Poppa Joe’s at Mar Vista Farmers’ Market on December 17th for an unforgettable experience celebrating the joy of leftovers and introducing a delightful twist to your turkey sandwich tradition.