December 13, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Well Marriage Center Aims to Improve Relationships with 2 Los Angeles Locations

By Susan Payne

A new marriage counseling center in Los Angeles is hoping to change how the therapeutic world handles relationships.

Well Marriage Center, a therapist-owned counseling practice located in West Los Angeles and Pasadena, is helping couples build relationship skills, heal relationship trauma, understand their attachment styles and rekindle intimacy and connection they might have thought was too far gone.     

The Center has locations in seven states and opened its California offices this year. Welcoming all relationships, Well Marriage is a team of licensed, professional therapists offering specialized couples counseling, individual therapy, and relationship wellness programs.

“We hope that offering a specialty in relationship support can help couples and families in our local communities. Even though many therapists offer marriage counseling, very few are specialized in it,” said Chet Denlinger, CEO of Well Marriage Center. “We tend to think that healthy relationships and deeper connections with others can make the world a better place.”

Ninety percent of couples who complete therapy with a highly trained couples therapist report an increase in their emotional well-being and have more comfort in their relationship, according to the American Association of Marriage and Family Therapists. Well Marriage Center has found that not one approach fits all couples, so the therapists are uniquely equipped in the study of relationship therapy approaches to help all couples — married or not.

“We work from a strengths-based foundation, which means we’re immediately looking for ways couples already connect well, or used to connect well, and ways that couples have the capacity for support and success,” Denlinger said.

Instead of “tell me about the problem,” the first question a Well Marriage therapist will ask is, “Tell me about how the two of you met and what attracted you to each other initially?”

“It’s a subtle shift that many general practitioner therapists haven’t made, but being strengths-based is a foundational pillar we believe in. It allows us to leverage a couple’s strengths from the start, which helps set them up for success and reminds them they’re on the same team,” Denlinger said.

Above and beyond therapeutic care, Well Marriage Center counselors cover all bases for couples’ therapy: premarital, marital and dating therapy, individuals wanting a better relationship with themselves, services for couples who have been together for a time, and non-traditional relationships. Well Marriage Center counselors are skilled in helping couples navigate life changes, heavy conflict, lack of communication, grief, trauma, decreased sexual intimacy, affairs and infidelity and separation or divorce adjustment.

“We’re very inclusive in our services and approach for any relationship scenarios that people       bring to the table. Our skills transcend traditional notions of ‘marriage counseling’ to encompass any and all relational issues a person may want to work out. We focus on the bonds between people and the relationship people have with themselves. Any person or couple wanting to grow in an emotional or relational context can find a valuable resource in us,” Denlinger added.

Generally, the results vary depending on the therapist, but between 70-90% of couples find therapy beneficial. While the practice takes work and dedication, it’s highly effective for most couples. You’ll find at Well Marriage Center, therapists deeply care for your relationships and want them to succeed.

“In relationships, sometimes we’re afraid of being vulnerable and don’t even realize it’s because of our childhood. Sometimes we have a hard time hearing our partner through different communication styles. Sometimes it’s hard to forgive and begin again. We want to change that for you,” Denlinger said. The Center offers in-person couples therapy and virtual couples counseling. For more information on Well Marriage Center, or to find a location near you, visit www.wellmarriagecenter.com.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Metro LA
News, Upbeat Beat

Metro Unveils Major Service Enhancements for Light Rail and Bus Lines Starting December 10

December 12, 2023

Read more
December 12, 2023

Revamped Schedules, Route Adjustments Aim to Improve Service By Keemia Zhang Metro is implementing a number of improvements to their...

Photo: Ridwell
News, Upbeat Beat

Ridwell Expands Eco-Friendly Mission Across LA, Targeting Hard-to-Recycle Items

December 12, 2023

Read more
December 12, 2023

Company Collects “Hard-to-Recycle” Items To Reduce Waste  By Keemia Zhang Ridwell, a social purpose company that helps communities recycle and...

Photo: Culver City Police Department
News

Culver City Police Investigate Sexual Assault; Seek Public Assistance to Identify Suspect

December 12, 2023

Read more
December 12, 2023

Early Morning Sexual Assault, Video Evidence Gives Police Suspect Description By Dolores Quintana On December 2, 2023, at approximately 7:46...

Photo: Culver City
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Elects First Woman of Color as Mayor in Historic City Council Vote

December 12, 2023

Read more
December 12, 2023

Vice Mayor McMorrin, Elected on Monday Night During City Council Meeting By Dolores Quintana The City of Culver City achieved...
Community, Culture, Lifestyle, News

(Video) The BEST Holiday Shopping at Santa Monica Place – sneak peek!

December 12, 2023

Read more
December 12, 2023

With something for everyone, Santa Monica Place stands out in the Westside area for Holiday Shopping. @culvercitywlanews With something for...
News, Video

(Video) Sogno Toscano Inverted Happy Hour and Breakfast

December 12, 2023

Read more
December 12, 2023

Located at 1512 Montana Avenue has an inverted happy hour on weekdays, from 8:30am to 10:30am, giving guests 50% off...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Arrest Suspect in Armed Robbery of Marijuana Shipment

December 11, 2023

Read more
December 11, 2023

Quick Response and Tech Aid Lead to Detention of Suspect Within 24 Hours By Dolores Quintana On the evening of...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

LA County Rent Relief Program Opens with $68 Million Boost for Landlords

December 11, 2023

Read more
December 11, 2023

Program to Provide Financial Support to Navigate Pandemic Impact By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and...

Photo: Golden Globes
News

Cedric ‘The Entertainer’ and Wilmer Valderrama Unveil 2024 Golden Globe Nominees

December 11, 2023

Read more
December 11, 2023

Hollywood Foreign Press Association Reveals Nominations for Prestigious Awards  By Dolores Quintana This morning, Cedric “The Entertainer” and Wilmer Valderrama...

Photo: Plus Architects
News, Real Estate

Palms’ New Mixed-Use Complex Nears Completion at 10801 W. Venice Boulevard

December 10, 2023

Read more
December 10, 2023

Wood Framing Peaks on Six-Story Project with 85 Apartments  After a year of construction at 10801 W. Venice Boulevard, the...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Realtor.com Lists the Top 10 Resilient Real Estate Markets Defying National Trends

December 10, 2023

Read more
December 10, 2023

Stability Amidst the Dip: Markets Set to Shine in 2024, Says Realtor.com Economist By Dolores Quintana Realtor.com has pinpointed real...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Rent Surge Ahead: USC Report Predicts Increases Across SoCal Counties

December 10, 2023

Read more
December 10, 2023

Rental Price Hikes Likely In Store for Los Angeles By Dolores Quintana Rents in the Southern California area are expected...
News, Video

(Video) The Christmas Tree at The Abbey of West Hollywood has been lit

December 8, 2023

Read more
December 8, 2023

 The Holidays have officially begun in Weho with festive cheer @culvercitywlanews The Christmas Tree at The Abbey of West Hollywood....

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Marijuana Dispensary Hit in Bold Armed Robbery – Police Seek Public Assistance

December 7, 2023

Read more
December 7, 2023

Culver City Police Asks For Community Cooperation in Identifying Suspects By Dolores Quintana On Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at approximately...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

LA County’s Winter Virus Surge: New Respwatch Dashboard Unveiled to Track COVID-19, Flu, and RSV

December 7, 2023

Read more
December 7, 2023

Stay Informed, Stay Safe: County Launches Comprehensive Surveillance Tool for Respiratory Viruses By Dolores Quintana In the past week, respiratory...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR