Culver City Elects First Woman of Color as Mayor in Historic City Council Vote

Photo: Culver City

Vice Mayor McMorrin, Elected on Monday Night During City Council Meeting

By Dolores Quintana

The City of Culver City achieved a historic milestone on the evening of December 11, 2023, as the City Council unanimously elected Yasmine-Imani McMorrin as Mayor. In this groundbreaking moment, McMorrin became the first woman of color to hold the esteemed position and the sixth woman in the city’s 106-year history.

Expressing gratitude for the opportunity, Mayor McMorrin stated, “I’m grateful for this opportunity to continue to serve Culver City in this capacity as its newest, historic Mayor. As only the 6th woman – and first Black woman – councilmember, this moment is not lost on me, and I thank my colleagues for their vote of confidence to lead us through the next year with them and Vice-Mayor O’Brien. In these extraordinary times, our city requires steady, focused, and forward-thinking policies that advance our community’s businesses and protect those who need us the most.

I look forward to tackling the challenges ahead and boosting our successes as we work to build a more prosperous and inclusive Culver City.”

Having been initially elected in 2020 as a City Council Member and serving as the City Council’s Vice Mayor in the last year, McMorrin brings a wealth of experience to her new role. Before her election, she served as the Vice Chair of the Culver City General Plan Advisory Committee (GPAC). McMorrin is set to serve as Mayor for a 12-month term in accordance with Culver City’s City Charter, which mandates the annual election of a City Council member to the position of Mayor. Leading the next scheduled City Council meeting on January 8, 2024, McMorrin is poised to guide Culver City through the challenges and opportunities ahead.

in News, Upbeat Beat
