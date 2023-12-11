Culver City Police Arrest Suspect in Armed Robbery of Marijuana Shipment

Quick Response and Tech Aid Lead to Detention of Suspect Within 24 Hours

By Dolores Quintana

On the evening of Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at around 7:35 pm, the Culver City Police Department (CCPD) responded to a reported armed robbery at the 3700 block of Robertson Boulevard. We reported on this story last week. The CCPD now has an update.

The victim told of unloading an estimated one hundred and twenty pounds of marijuana from a vehicle when two armed suspects emerged from another vehicle. Suspect one is described as a Male, Black, around six feet tall, aged 20-30, wearing dark-colored jeans, a black hoodie with white spots, and a black ski mask. Suspect two is characterized as a Male, Black, approximately six feet tall, 20-30 years old, clad in a white hoodie with dark marks on the upper chest, light-colored pants featuring a vertical stripe along the leg, white shoes, and a black ski mask.

Suspect one brandished a firearm, while both perpetrators seized approximately one hundred pounds of marijuana, loading it into a silver Honda Accord. The third suspect drove the getaway vehicle, and all three fled southbound onto Robertson Avenue.

Culver City Police Detectives recovered evidence, capturing information on the suspect vehicle and subsequently entering it into law enforcement data systems as wanted in connection to the crime. Utilizing a license plate reader camera system, Vacaville Police located and detained the driver on December 7, 2023. The suspect faced charges for outstanding warrants related to firearm and marijuana possession, along with a felony warrant for the Culver City robbery.

The investigation remains active. Individuals with information or questions regarding this incident are urged to contact Culver City Police Department Public Information Officer Jennifer Atenza at (310) 253-6120 or the Watch Commander at (310) 253-6202.