Palms’ New Mixed-Use Complex Nears Completion at 10801 W. Venice Boulevard

Photo: Plus Architects

Wood Framing Peaks on Six-Story Project with 85 Apartments 

After a year of construction at 10801 W. Venice Boulevard, the wood framing of a new mixed-use apartment complex in Palms is reaching its pinnacle.

Replacing a commercial building at the northwest corner of Venice Boulevard and Glendon Avenue, the project is set to become a six-story structure comprising 85 apartments above ground-floor commercial space, along with a two-level subterranean parking garage. Transit Oriented Communities incentives have been leveraged in the approved plans to allow for a larger building than typically permitted by zoning regulations. In return, a portion of the newly constructed apartments is mandated to be designated as affordable housing upon completion.

Property records indicate ownership by Reza Amin through the entity Venice Adventures, LLC. Amin, who previously aimed for a smaller project with 63 apartments in 2016 using density bonus incentives, later revised the plans under the Transit Oriented Communities framework. Plus Architects is leading the design for the Venice Glendon development, showcasing a contemporary low-rise structure with cantilevered, sloping balconies and a rooftop amenity deck in renderings on the firm’s website.

The project aligns with a trend of housing and retail developments materializing along Venice Boulevard, including a proposed apartment complex from Wiseman Residential and a recently completed building by California Landmark Group.

