November 24, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Healthcare Workers Protest Planned Closure of Vital Services at Venice Family Clinic

Photo: Dolores Quintana

Union and Community Rallies Against Shutdown of Pharmacy and Drug Counseling  

By Dolores Quintana

Healthcare workers represented by the University Professional and Technical Employees (UPTE-CWA Local 9119) at Venice Family Clinic’s Colen Health Center rallied against the planned closure of pharmacy and drug counseling services in Culver City, including Mar Vista Gardens and Del Rey neighborhoods. Joining the cause were People Organizing for Westside Renewal (POWER), and Pastor Smart of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference of Southern California.

Layoff notices to pharmacists were issued by Venice Family Clinic on November 13, prompting concerns among healthcare workers about the adverse impact on the community, particularly Spanish-speaking residents and seniors.

The Colen Health Center pharmacy serves a diverse and vulnerable patient population, including seniors and parents with young children, providing personalized attention and critical information about medications, dosage, and discharge education. 

Pastor Smart of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference of Southern California said,” We have a responsibility to advocate on behalf of our vulnerable and underserved neighbors, and that includes speaking up to protect these vital healthcare services for residents of West LA. The announced closure of pharmacy and drug counseling services at Colen Health Center is alarming.” 

Corporate pharmacies, like the nearby Rite Aid on Centinela, are closing, making the integrated approach of the clinic, covering medical, mental health, prescription, and counseling needs, crucial for the community. Closure of pharmacy and drug counseling services is expected to disproportionately affect seniors, monolingual Spanish speakers, and those struggling with addiction, potentially leading to serious health consequences for people who need the services.

The Del Rey Neighborhood Council has voted to deliver a letter opposing the closure, emphasizing the loss of trust and safety in the community. Residents and community members, including Silvia Bravo and Maria Sanchez, expressed concerns about the impact on underserved populations, seniors, parents with young children, and Spanish-speaking neighbors. 

Maria Sanchez, a community member who is active with People Organized for Westside Renewal (POWER), stated “The patients who will be affected by the closure of Colen’s pharmacy and drug counseling services are among our community’s most underserved and marginalized. I worry about seniors who need personalized pharmacy services and now could be at greater risk of prescription errors. Parents with young children who live within walking distance will now be forced to take multiple buses to their nearest pharmacy.”

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook
News

Armed Robbery Unfolds in Culver City – Police Seek Information on Suspect

November 23, 2023

Read more
November 23, 2023

Late-Night Incident on Sepulveda Boulevard Prompts Investigation By Dolores Quintana On Monday, November 20, 2023, at 11:48 pm, Culver City...

Photo: Official
News

Additional Free At-Home COVID Tests Now Available From U.S Government

November 23, 2023

Read more
November 23, 2023

Get Up to 8 Tests at No Cost, Rapid Results, Easy Access, and Free Shipping By Dolores Quintana In an...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Unexplained Dog Respiratory Illness Sparks Public Health Investigation in Los Angeles County

November 23, 2023

Read more
November 23, 2023

Atypical Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease (aCIRD) Prompts Urgent Measures By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s Veterinary...
News, Video

(Video) The Reimagined 1212 Santa Monica On Third Street Promenade

November 22, 2023

Read more
November 22, 2023

 New American Italian Ristorante Featuring New Executive Chef Oliver Malmsten, All New Menu, Italian-Inspired Cocktails and Discoteca. @culvercitywlanews The Reimagined...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Vespertine, Culver City’s Sensory Culinary Marvel, To Emerge from Hiatus

November 21, 2023

Read more
November 21, 2023

Restaurant Teases a Comeback With a Hiring Announcement on Instagram Vespertine, described by the restaurant as a “multi-sensory restaurant experience...

Photo: Gobble Gobble Give
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Spread Holiday Cheer: Volunteer or Donate to Charitable Annual Efforts in Los Angeles

November 21, 2023

Read more
November 21, 2023

Gobble Gobble Give, Pink Taco, and PATH  Feed the Homeless on Thanksgiving By Dolores Quintana More than one charitable organization...

Photo: Charcoal Venice
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Thanksgiving Dinner and Shopping Options: What Stores and Restaurants Will Be Open on the Holiday

November 21, 2023

Read more
November 21, 2023

Explore the Options for Open Stores and Restaurants on Thanksgiving Day By Dolores Quintana Thanksgiving is a beloved holiday, but...
News, Video

(Video) Christmas Tree Lights Up on Promenade

November 20, 2023

Read more
November 20, 2023

Christmas festivities are underway in downtown Santa Monica This video is brought to you by Santa Monica Place. @culvercitywlanews The holidays...

Photo: Facebook
News

Enhance Holiday Security with Culver City Police Department’s Vacation Check Program

November 20, 2023

Read more
November 20, 2023

Before Your Holiday Journey, Enroll in the Program for CCPD Patrol Checks By Dolores Quintana The Culver City Police Department...

Photo: Official
News

Description of Potential Subject of Interest in I-10 Freeway Fire Has Been Released

November 20, 2023

Read more
November 20, 2023

CAL-Fire Asks For Help From the Public To Identify Subject By Dolores Quintana As the investigation of the fire that...

Photo: FDA
News

FDA Recall of Stone Fruit Over Listeria Concerns, 11 Illnesses, One Death Reported

November 20, 2023

Read more
November 20, 2023

Nationwide Recall Issued for Fruits Sold Between May and November By Dolores Quintana HMC Group Marketing, Inc., operating as HMC...
News, Video

(Video) Tribute To Heroes in Culver City

November 19, 2023

Read more
November 19, 2023

At the Veterans Memorial Center, Culver City’s tribute to our veterans was on full display. @culvercitywlanews Tribute To Heroes in...

Photo: Lamar Johnson Collaborative
News, Real Estate

Transformative Sawtelle Boulevard Proposal To Enhance Pedestrian Safety

November 19, 2023

Read more
November 19, 2023

West LA Sawtelle Neighborhood Council Considering Options  By Dolores Quintana 2023 has been a year of tragic accidents where an...

Photo: Office of The Mayor of Los Angeles
News

Governor Gavin Newsom, Vice President Kamala Harris, Mayor Bass Announce Early I-10 Access, Acknowledging Union Crews’ Herculean Efforts

November 19, 2023

Read more
November 19, 2023

I-10 Freeway Accelerates Reopening – Union Crews Surpass Expectations By Dolores Quintana Governor Gavin Newsom, accompanied by Vice President Kamala...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles City Council Ends Three-Year Rent Freeze on Over 600,000 Apartments

November 19, 2023

Read more
November 19, 2023

Decision Allows Rent Increases Ending Pandemic Protections   The Los Angeles City Council voted 10-2 to lift a three-year-old rent freeze...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR