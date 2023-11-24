Healthcare Workers Protest Planned Closure of Vital Services at Venice Family Clinic

Union and Community Rallies Against Shutdown of Pharmacy and Drug Counseling

By Dolores Quintana

Healthcare workers represented by the University Professional and Technical Employees (UPTE-CWA Local 9119) at Venice Family Clinic’s Colen Health Center rallied against the planned closure of pharmacy and drug counseling services in Culver City, including Mar Vista Gardens and Del Rey neighborhoods. Joining the cause were People Organizing for Westside Renewal (POWER), and Pastor Smart of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference of Southern California.

Layoff notices to pharmacists were issued by Venice Family Clinic on November 13, prompting concerns among healthcare workers about the adverse impact on the community, particularly Spanish-speaking residents and seniors.

The Colen Health Center pharmacy serves a diverse and vulnerable patient population, including seniors and parents with young children, providing personalized attention and critical information about medications, dosage, and discharge education.

Pastor Smart of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference of Southern California said,” We have a responsibility to advocate on behalf of our vulnerable and underserved neighbors, and that includes speaking up to protect these vital healthcare services for residents of West LA. The announced closure of pharmacy and drug counseling services at Colen Health Center is alarming.”

Corporate pharmacies, like the nearby Rite Aid on Centinela, are closing, making the integrated approach of the clinic, covering medical, mental health, prescription, and counseling needs, crucial for the community. Closure of pharmacy and drug counseling services is expected to disproportionately affect seniors, monolingual Spanish speakers, and those struggling with addiction, potentially leading to serious health consequences for people who need the services.

The Del Rey Neighborhood Council has voted to deliver a letter opposing the closure, emphasizing the loss of trust and safety in the community. Residents and community members, including Silvia Bravo and Maria Sanchez, expressed concerns about the impact on underserved populations, seniors, parents with young children, and Spanish-speaking neighbors.

Maria Sanchez, a community member who is active with People Organized for Westside Renewal (POWER), stated “The patients who will be affected by the closure of Colen’s pharmacy and drug counseling services are among our community’s most underserved and marginalized. I worry about seniors who need personalized pharmacy services and now could be at greater risk of prescription errors. Parents with young children who live within walking distance will now be forced to take multiple buses to their nearest pharmacy.”