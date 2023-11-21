Thanksgiving Dinner and Shopping Options: What Stores and Restaurants Will Be Open on the Holiday

Explore the Options for Open Stores and Restaurants on Thanksgiving Day

By Dolores Quintana

Thanksgiving is a beloved holiday, but what if you haven’t had time to prepare or just want to have a quiet dinner on Thursday by yourself or a few friends? Which stores and restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving?

CVS locations should be open but it would be wise to contact the store to be sure.

Kroger which is the parent company of Ralphs, and Albertson’s stores are open, but only until 5:00 p.m.

Sprouts Farmer’s Markets will be open until 2:00 p.m.

Starbucks: Many locations will be open, however, you should check with your local cafe on what their hours are.

Whole Foods stores will be open, but the website advises you to check on their limited hours.

Costco, Target, and Trader Joe’s will be closed.

In late-breaking news: Meat On Ocean is known for its menu built around prime beef, Meat On Ocean is offering a three-course prix fixe menu focused on more traditional mains, including turkey and smoked spiral ham. For $68 per person ($24 for children under 12), Guests are invited to choose between classic clam chowder or a mixed organic greens salad to start. Dinner selections include a choice of roasted Diestel Family Ranch turkey or Nueske’s applewood smoked spiral ham, each served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes, homemade sourdough apple-celery stuffing, traditional cranberry sauce, and turkey gravy. For dessert, choose from pumpkin cheesecake or old-fashioned chocolate cake.

Reservations at Westside restaurants are filling up fast. Here’s a selection of restaurants in different neighborhoods, check at Open Table for these restaurants and others that are open and currently have reservations:

Steak 48 – Beverly Hills –

Catch Steak LA

M Grill

Formosa Cafe

The Hideaway

Next Door

La Boheme

Spartina

The Butcher’s Daughter – West Hollywood

The Penthouse Restaurant

Mastro’s Steakhouse – Beverly Hills

The Roof at EDITION

Zinqué – Century City

Ivy at the Shore

Benihana – Santa Monica, CA

SUSHI MIYAGI

STK – Los Angeles

Loulou Rooftop Restaurant and Lounge

Here’s a selection of restaurants on Resy that still have reservations for Thanksgiving Day:

Dear Jane’s

Met Him At A Bar

Tuk Tuk Thai Los Angeles

Charcoal Sunset

Night Market Sahm

Mother Tongue