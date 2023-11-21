November 22, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Thanksgiving Dinner and Shopping Options: What Stores and Restaurants Will Be Open on the Holiday

Photo: Charcoal Venice

Explore the Options for Open Stores and Restaurants on Thanksgiving Day

By Dolores Quintana

Thanksgiving is a beloved holiday, but what if you haven’t had time to prepare or just want to have a quiet dinner on Thursday by yourself or a few friends? Which stores and restaurants  will be open on Thanksgiving?

CVS locations should be open but it would be wise to contact the store to be sure.

Kroger which is the parent company of Ralphs, and Albertson’s stores are open, but only until 5:00 p.m.

Sprouts Farmer’s Markets will be open until 2:00 p.m.

Starbucks: Many locations will be open, however, you should check with your local cafe on what their hours are. 

Whole Foods stores will be open, but the website advises you to check on their limited hours. 

Costco, Target, and Trader Joe’s will be closed. 

In late-breaking news: Meat On Ocean is known for its menu built around prime beef, Meat On Ocean is offering a three-course prix fixe menu focused on more traditional mains, including turkey and smoked spiral ham. For $68 per person ($24 for children under 12), Guests are invited to choose between classic clam chowder or a mixed organic greens salad to start. Dinner selections include a choice of roasted Diestel Family Ranch turkey or Nueske’s applewood smoked spiral ham, each served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes, homemade sourdough apple-celery stuffing, traditional cranberry sauce, and turkey gravy. For dessert, choose from pumpkin cheesecake or old-fashioned chocolate cake.

Reservations at Westside restaurants are filling up fast. Here’s a selection of restaurants in different neighborhoods, check at Open Table for these restaurants and others that are open and currently have reservations:

Steak 48 – Beverly Hills – 
Catch Steak LA 
M Grill 
Formosa Cafe
The Hideaway
Next Door
La Boheme
Spartina
The Butcher’s Daughter – West Hollywood
The Penthouse Restaurant
Mastro’s Steakhouse – Beverly Hills
The Roof at EDITION
Zinqué – Century City
Ivy at the Shore
Benihana – Santa Monica, CA
SUSHI MIYAGI
STK – Los Angeles
Loulou Rooftop Restaurant and Lounge

Here’s a selection of restaurants on Resy that still have reservations for Thanksgiving Day:

Dear Jane’s
Met Him At A Bar
Tuk Tuk Thai Los Angeles
Charcoal Sunset
Night Market Sahm
Mother Tongue

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
Photo: Gobble Gobble Give
News

Spread Holiday Cheer: Volunteer or Donate to Charitable Annual Efforts in Los Angeles

November 21, 2023

Read more
November 21, 2023

Gobble Gobble Give, Pink Taco, and PATH  Feed the Homeless on Thanksgiving By Dolores Quintana More than one charitable organization...
News, Video

(Video) Christmas Tree Lights Up on Promenade

November 20, 2023

Read more
November 20, 2023

Christmas festivities are underway in downtown Santa Monica This video is brought to you by Santa Monica Place. @culvercitywlanews The holidays...

Photo: Facebook
News

Enhance Holiday Security with Culver City Police Department’s Vacation Check Program

November 20, 2023

Read more
November 20, 2023

Before Your Holiday Journey, Enroll in the Program for CCPD Patrol Checks By Dolores Quintana The Culver City Police Department...

Photo: Official
News

Description of Potential Subject of Interest in I-10 Freeway Fire Has Been Released

November 20, 2023

Read more
November 20, 2023

CAL-Fire Asks For Help From the Public To Identify Subject By Dolores Quintana As the investigation of the fire that...

Photo: FDA
News

FDA Recall of Stone Fruit Over Listeria Concerns, 11 Illnesses, One Death Reported

November 20, 2023

Read more
November 20, 2023

Nationwide Recall Issued for Fruits Sold Between May and November By Dolores Quintana HMC Group Marketing, Inc., operating as HMC...
News, Video

(Video) Tribute To Heroes in Culver City

November 19, 2023

Read more
November 19, 2023

At the Veterans Memorial Center, Culver City’s tribute to our veterans was on full display. @culvercitywlanews Tribute To Heroes in...

Photo: Lamar Johnson Collaborative
News, Real Estate

Transformative Sawtelle Boulevard Proposal To Enhance Pedestrian Safety

November 19, 2023

Read more
November 19, 2023

West LA Sawtelle Neighborhood Council Considering Options  By Dolores Quintana 2023 has been a year of tragic accidents where an...

Photo: Office of The Mayor of Los Angeles
News

Governor Gavin Newsom, Vice President Kamala Harris, Mayor Bass Announce Early I-10 Access, Acknowledging Union Crews’ Herculean Efforts

November 19, 2023

Read more
November 19, 2023

I-10 Freeway Accelerates Reopening – Union Crews Surpass Expectations By Dolores Quintana Governor Gavin Newsom, accompanied by Vice President Kamala...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles City Council Ends Three-Year Rent Freeze on Over 600,000 Apartments

November 19, 2023

Read more
November 19, 2023

Decision Allows Rent Increases Ending Pandemic Protections   The Los Angeles City Council voted 10-2 to lift a three-year-old rent freeze...
News, Video

(Video) Dozens of Healthcare Workers and Community Members Rally with Pastor William Smart

November 17, 2023

Read more
November 17, 2023

They are condemning the closure of pharmacy and drug counseling services at Colen Health Center. Healthcare workers at the facility...

Photo: Screenshot TragicStreetz
News

Triple Murder Charges Filed Against Samuel Haskell in Gruesome Case

November 17, 2023

Read more
November 17, 2023

Los Angeles County DA Vows Vigorous Prosecution for Shocking Crimes By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Department Officers Quick Response Thwarts Crime In Progress

November 17, 2023

Read more
November 17, 2023

Neighbors’ Vigilance and Report to Culver City Police Saves The Day  By Dolores Quintana While most were peacefully slumbering around...

Photo: Facebook
News

Governor Newsom Fast-Tracks I-10 Freeway Reopening After Intensive Repairs

November 16, 2023

Read more
November 16, 2023

Collaborative Effort, 24/7 Operations Ensures Swift Recovery for Key LA Artery By Dolores Quintana Thanks to a concerted, round-the-clock effort,...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Want Someone Else To Do The Cooking? Best Thanksgiving Dinners and Desserts in LA For Your Holiday

November 16, 2023

Read more
November 16, 2023

If You Are Still Looking for the Perfect Thanksgiving Meal or Dessert, Check Out Our Master List  By Dolores Quintana...

Photo: Instagram: Starbucks Workers United
News, Real Estate

Starbucks Workers United Launches Nationwide Walkout on Red Cup Day

November 16, 2023

Read more
November 16, 2023

Baristas Protest Staffing Woes and Removal of Pride Month Symbols The Starbucks Workers United Union has declared a mass walkout...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR