Governor Newsom Updates Ongoing 10 Freeway Recovery Efforts After Raging Weekend Blaze

Photo: Facebook

Urgent Measures Taken To Access Crucial Los Angeles Artery with 300,000 Daily Vehicles

By Dolores Quintana

In the wake of the raging inferno that closed a section of the 10 Freeway in Los Angeles over the weekend, Governor Gavin Newsom provided an update on the ongoing recovery efforts today. He assured the public that work crews have been on-site 24/7 since the incident.

The state is implementing an urgent all-of-government approach to address the damage to the 10 Freeway, a crucial route in Los Angeles with a daily traffic volume estimated at over 300,000 vehicles. Californians seeking further updates and alternate routes can visit Fixthe10.ca.gov

Governor Newsom, alongside Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and other officials, surveyed the site, where hazardous material cleanup, damage assessment, and preparatory work for repairs are already in progress. To ensure worker safety, shoring work has commenced on damaged pillars, and engineers are assessing the next steps for repair work. Preliminary results from samples taken are encouraging, but further testing is needed before finalizing repair plans.

Governor Newsom revealed that CAL FIRE investigators deemed the fire suspicious and are actively probing it as arson. The state took legal action months ago against Apex Development, Inc., the lessee of the site, for non-payment of rent and violating the lease by unauthorized subletting. The company, based in Calabasas, faces legal proceedings scheduled for February. Newsom described the company as “bad actors,” subleasing the property without authorization.

Governor Newsom urged anyone with information to contact the CAL FIRE Arson Hotline anonymously at 1-800-468-4408 or arsonbomb@fire.ca.gov. Mayor Karen Bass dispelled rumors linking the fire to homeless individuals, emphasizing the importance of unity among Angelenos. She stated emphatically that there was no reason to believe that the proximity of unhoused people contributed to the origin of the fire. 

“California is leveraging an all-of-government approach—working 24/7 to mobilize resources for a swift 10 Freeway repair. While this will be a lengthy process, we’re setting aggressive deadlines and leaving no stone unturned to fast-track this work,” stated Governor Newsom.

Shailen Blatt, Administrator of the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), also surveyed the site, affirming close collaboration between the federal government and the state for a prompt and safe 10 Freeway reopening. This effort is likely to qualify for federal reimbursement under the FHWA emergency relief program.

